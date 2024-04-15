

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L), a financial services major, said it signed an agreement to acquire Fosun Group's stake of about 9% in ageas for approximately 730 million euros.



BNP Paribas noted that the acquisition will be performed in two tranches 4.8% of the issued shares in the coming days; The balance following the receipt of mandatory regulatory approvals.



In a separate press release, Ageas confirmed that BNP Paribas has signed an agreement with Fosun to acquire an approximately 9% stake in the share capital of Ageas, taking over Fosun's shareholding in the capital of the company.



Ageas and BNP Paribas have been partners for many years via the joint shareholding of Ageas (75%) and BNP Paribas Fortis (25%) in AG Insurance and with BNP Paribas Fortis being a long-standing distribution partner to the Group's Belgian insurance activities, Ageas said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken