Montag, 15.04.2024

WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol: 492
Stuttgart
15.04.24
08:06 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
15.04.2024 | 08:06
Oscillate Plc - Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting

Oscillate Plc announces that it has posted a notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") to shareholders.

The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DZ, at 10:00 a.m. on 8 May 2024.

A copy of the notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website: https://oscillateplc.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

John Treacy
ir@oscillateplc.com
https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Heena Karani
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930


