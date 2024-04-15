Oscillate Plc - Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting

Oscillate Plc announces that it has posted a notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") to shareholders.

The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DZ, at 10:00 a.m. on 8 May 2024.

A copy of the notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website: https://oscillateplc.com/

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Heena Karani

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930