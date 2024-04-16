Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Growth Surges with Four and a Half Million Users on its Software Platform With Platform Growing At Nearly Twice The Industry Average

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that its cloud communication platform now supports over four and a half million end users* globally.

When Crexendo acquired NetSapiens in June of 2021 there were approximately 1.7 million users on the platform, and since then, platform use has increased over 150%. With additional new licensees deploying Crexendo's NetSapiens platform combined with strong growth from their existing base of over 220 licensees, there are now over 4.5 million users utilizing the Crexendo NetSapiens software platform for their communication needs.

"We continue to see very strong adoption of our offerings, and we see no end in sight," said Crexendo CEO and Chairman Jeff Korn. "We are very excited by our continued strong growth. This announcement confirms for us the findings by Frost & Sullivan's who in their recent 2024 report awarded us the Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in Cloud Communications as well as confirming that we are the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the industry. We believe this growth is tied to our disruptive business model, our superior cloud offerings and our talented team that truly are the best in the industry. The efforts of our team are further supported by G2.com's Spring 2024 Reports that recently highlighted Crexendo's outstanding customer service with 19 1st place rankings based on real user feedback."

Korn added "This very important metric, which follows our very strong third and fourth quarter earnings reports. Our significant momentum continues to give me great confidence in our strategic growth plan this year and beyond. I am convinced that our company is executing well on all fronts, and we are very excited about our future."

*Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including individual user licenses as well as applications such as conference bridges, call queues, and SIP trunks.

