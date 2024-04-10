Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on April 16, 2024

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") closing bell on Tuesday April 16, 2024. This honor follows Crexendo having been honored by Frost & Sullivan with the 2024 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its software platform, the award pointed out a remarkable 36% increase in seats (users) in 2023-nearly double the industry average.

"We are truly honored to be a Nasdaq-listed company, and everyone on our team is thrilled that we have been given the honor to ring the closing bell. This is a very exciting time for Crexendo, this milestone is a celebration of the hard work the team has done to continue to make Crexendo the best service and product provider in the industry," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo Chairman and CEO.

"We have continued our string of profitable quarters; we have also been recognized for our leadership in the industry. We support over four million end users globally and that number is growing every day. We have made great strides with the launch of our new Generative AI technology applications powered by ChatGPT in the Company's Contact Center solution. We continue to win numerous awards including outstanding performance in G2's Fall 2023 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS and CCaaS and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine Remote Work Pioneer Award and the Product of the Year Award, for Crexendo's NetSapiens® SNAPsolution UCaaS platform. We will continue to work every day to increase shareholder value and providing the best solutions in telephony."

The Nasdaq closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter. Crexendo will also share the event across social media.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business.

