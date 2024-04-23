Anzeige
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business announced today that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:00 am PDT in the Top Tier Track 1.

Doug Gaylor, President, and Chief Operating Officer will be available for individual 1x1 meetings with investors on Thursday May 2, 2024. He will be highlighting the company's successful growth and results.

Crexendo invites interested parties to book 1x1 investor meetings or to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, by registering at https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation in person, Crexendo's presentation will be webcast live and will be available via this link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50118

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

For further information on Crexendo:

Crexendo
Doug Gaylor
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

