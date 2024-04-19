

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda (TAK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Entyvio (vedolizumab) subcutaneous administration for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease after induction therapy with intravenous (IV) Entyvio.



The subcutaneous administration of Entyvio was also approved by FDA in September 2023 for the maintenance treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) and is available in the U.S. as a single-dose prefilled pen (ENTYVIO Pen).



Takeda said it does not expect a material impact on the consolidated financial statements as a result of the approval.



