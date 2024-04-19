

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stated that it does not intend to make an offer for DS Smith. Following a period of due diligence, and after considering the value the combination would deliver to Mondi's shareholders, the Mondi Board has decided that the transaction would not be in the best interests of its shareholders.



Mondi's Board remains confident that its portfolio of sustainable packaging and paper products, scale and cost advantaged quality asset base, along with pipeline of organic investments, ensure it is well positioned to deliver long-term structural growth.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken