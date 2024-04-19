Anzeige
Freitag, 19.04.2024
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2024 | 15:14
30 Leser
Workiva: Audit Standards and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Workiva:

Anthony Pugliese, president and CEO of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), joins co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss global internal audit standards and their impact on corporate governance, risk management, and ESG reporting. From enhancing collaboration among teams to leveraging technology for audit programs, tune in as they discuss how organizations can adapt to today's dynamic business environment.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
