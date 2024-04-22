Cytta Corp. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading provider of innovative communication solutions for first responders and emergency management, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 1:30 PM PST. Cytta Corp. CEO Gary Campbell will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.To watch a webcast of the presentation, click this link to register.

With recent successes and a rapidly growing market presence, Cytta Corp. is poised to revolutionize the industry and deliver unparalleled value to customers and stakeholders. Conference attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn about Cytta Corp.'s cutting-edge technologies, including the CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES platforms, which are transforming how organizations manage and stream live video feeds in mission-critical situations. Watch the following video to learn more about Cytta Corp. https://vimeo.com/900212006 Don't miss this chance to discover how Cytta Corp. is reshaping the landscape of secure video streaming and incident command solutions. Meet with the Company's leadership team, explore their groundbreaking technologies, and uncover the exciting investment opportunities that Cytta Corp. presents. Secure your spot at the Planet Microcap Conference and see firsthand why Cytta Corp is the investment of the future. Schedule your CyttaCOMMS demo today and take the first step towards understanding the critical role we play in America's drone and security strategy. Join us - where technology meets trust and transformation.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Cytta Corp: Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets. The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR.com, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, through their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact Information

Investor/Shareholder Contact:

Gary Zwetchkenbaum

PlumTree Consulting, LLC.

gzplumtree@gmail.com

Direct: (516)-455-7662 Cytta Corp.

Toll free #: 1 877 CYTTAUS (298 8287)

Call Local: 1 740 CYTTAUS (298 8287)

http://www.cytta.com

info@cytta.com Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Gary@cytta.com Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development

mikeelliott@cytta.com

(689) 222-8708 SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

