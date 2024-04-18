Cytta Corp. Welcomes Florida Senator Jay Collins to Advisory Board, Bolstering Expertise in National Security and Technological Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), Today marks a significant enhancement in Cytta Corp.'s strategic direction as we proudly announce the appointment of Florida Senator Jay Collins to our Advisory Board. Senator Collins brings a wealth of experience from his illustrious career in public service and a deep commitment to advancing national security and technology.

With a distinguished military background spanning over two decades in the U.S. Army, where he completed several combat deployments and received numerous commendations, Senator Collins exemplifies leadership and dedication. His transition from military service to the Florida state legislature saw him champion initiatives that significantly benefited veterans, boosted small businesses, and reinforced the safety of American communities.

Senator Collins is a leading advocate for cutting-edge American technology, especially in the domains of cybersecurity and drone systems. His active support of the Blue UAS program underlines his vision for a secure technology infrastructure, ensuring that drones utilized by law enforcement and the military meet the highest standards of security and operational reliability.

Cytta Corp. is aligned with Senator Collins' advocacy for robust, American-made technology solutions. Our commitment is reflected in our advanced communication systems that cater to the specific needs of first responders and military operations, promoting both efficacy and safety.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp., expressed his enthusiasm about Senator Collins' board membership, stating, "Senator Collins' blend of patriotic service and strategic insight makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His foresight in national security matters and his alignment with our mission to innovate critical communication technologies will significantly enhance our contributions to public safety and technological advancements."

In his new role, Senator Collins will guide Cytta Corp. through the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and public safety technology. His legislative expertise and firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by first responders and military personnel are set to drive our strategic initiatives and broaden our impact.

About Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES , is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR.com, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, through their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

