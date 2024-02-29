Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp Provides Innovative Leap in Law Enforcement Drone Technology: First CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 System Deployed in Florida Amid Statewide Chinese Drone Ban

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) is proud to announce the first successful installation of CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 secure communications and drone streaming software with Pinellas Park Police Department (PD) in Florida. This collaboration marks the first installation of the newly completed SaaS CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 video streaming system, setting a new benchmark for drone operational security and efficiency in law enforcement while being fully compliant with all State and Federal Blue UAS standards .

The Pinellas Park PD has taken a proactive stance in response to Florida's recent ban on the use of Chinese manufactured drones by State and Local law enforcement agencies, due to heightened cybersecurity concerns. By being among the first departments in the State to replace their DJI drones and implement the CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 system, Pinellas Park PD demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational security and regulatory compliance.

The State of Florida's Drone Replacement Grant Program, which dedicates $25 million to assist law enforcement agencies in transitioning away from Chinese manufactured drones, supports this initiative. CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 stands out as the optimal solution, offering the only drone-agnostic video streaming technology that securely interfaces with all American-made drone brands approved for use in Florida.

Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development at Cytta Corp, who oversaw the sale and installation at Pinellas Park PD, remarked, "Pinellas Park PD's swift action to align with Florida's drone security standards exemplifies their leadership and dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology for public safety. CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 is not just a product; it's a comprehensive solution that ensures the security and efficiency of drone operations. We are honored to support Pinellas Park PD as they set a commendable example for other law enforcement agencies to follow."

CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 is engineered to exceed the demanding needs of law enforcement drone operations, providing encrypted real-time video streaming, robust data security, and compatibility with a broad spectrum of drone hardware. This initiative not only enhances the operational capabilities of Pinellas Park PD but also paves the way for broader acceptance and integration of secure drone technology in law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Cytta Corp is dedicated to continuous innovation and the development of solutions like CyttaCOMMS/IGAN that address the evolving challenges of technology and regulation in public safety and security sectors.

About Cytta Corp : Cytta Corp . is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets. The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES , is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, through their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro. Contact Information

