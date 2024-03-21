Cytta Corp. Launches CyttaAIR.com: A Comprehensive Hub for Innovative Drone Technology and Resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), is proud to announce the launch of CyttaAIR.com, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies.

CyttaAIR.com aims to be the go-to destination for Law Enforcement Agencies seeking cutting-edge drone technology and expertise. The platform will serve as a hub for showcasing and marketing Cytta Corp.'s state-of-the-art offerings, as well as featuring top American Blue UAS drone manufacturers, resellers and related technologies. By bringing together the best in the industry, CyttaAIR.com will empower Law Enforcement Agencies and security forces with the tools and knowledge they need to enhance their operations and better serve their communities.

CyttaAIR.com will also consolidate and integrate the technologies acquired through our development partnerships such as, Sweetwater Defense's "Safe Guardian" product and Windhover Labs new "drone software ecosystem". By bringing these technologies together on a single platform, Cytta Corp. aims to create a large comprehensive technology ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders in the safety and security related markets.

"We are thrilled to launch CyttaAIR.com and provide the Law Enforcement community with a centralized resource for innovative drone technology, expertise, and collaboration," said Mike Elliott, VP Business Development of Cytta Corp. "By consolidating the best of what the industry has to offer, with our unique developed and developing technologies we believe CyttaAIR.com will play a crucial role in advancing the use of drones in all safety and security situations and ultimately help protect and save lives."

In addition to highlighting the latest drone hardware and software, CyttaAIR.com will provide a wealth of educational content, case studies, and opportunities for Federal and State agencies to connect with industry leaders and peers. This collaborative approach will foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and the adoption of best practices in the use of drone technology for all Law Enforcement Agencies.

For more information about CyttaAIR and Cytta Corp.'s innovative solutions for first responders, please visit CyttaAIR. Also, please join us for this week's Cytta Corp. Investor Webcast with CEO, Gary Campbell at 9:00 AM Pacific or 12 Noon Eastern. You can register and watch it live at the following link: Weekly Live Webinar and Q&A Featuring Gary Campbell CEO

About Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES , is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR.com, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, through their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

