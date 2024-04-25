Cytta Corp. Sees Skyrocketing Law Enforcement Interest in CyttaCOMMS Following Groundbreaking AI-Enhanced Marketing Campaign in Florida

Multiple Florida Police Departments and Sheriff's Offices Are Choosing CyttaCOMMS as their Drone Streaming Solution

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), the leading provider of real-time video streaming technology and incident command software for public safety markets, today announced a surge in demand for its proprietary CyttaCOMMS software solution following a highly successful and innovative marketing campaign in Florida. This surge comes as local law enforcement agencies rush to comply with new State regulations banning the use of DJI drones due to cybersecurity concerns, coinciding with the State's Drone Buyback Grant program ending this June.

Here are some samples of ads from the most recent Florida campaign:

The Company's latest marketing efforts have centered on Florida, leveraging advanced AI technology, hyper-local ad targeting platforms, and strategic content marketing to engage law enforcement agencies. These efforts were designed to highlight the urgent need for secure, reliable video streaming solutions in light of the recent legislative changes.

"Our proprietary and newly completed SaaS CyttaCOMMS/IGAN 3.0 software has been uniquely positioned to meet Florida's new standards for drone operation within law enforcement. As the only secure drone streaming solution that is compatible across all drone brands and allows for a single subscription to cover multiple drones, we are seeing an unprecedented level of interest, sales and demo requests," said Mike Elliott, Vice President of Business Development at Cytta Corp. "Our AI-enhanced campaign has successfully educated agencies on the superior security, versatility, and cost-effectiveness of CyttaCOMMS, driving significant engagement across the State."

The marketing program's focus on Florida was strategic, responding directly to the State's ban on DJI drones for law enforcement use, which prompted agencies to seek compliant alternatives. By addressing these urgent needs with targeted, informative content and digital advertising, CyttaCOMMS has solidified its position as a frontrunner in secure drone communications technology.

Cytta Corp's innovative approach has not only generated a flood of new demo and installation requests, but has also set a new benchmark for marketing excellence within the drone and public safety industries. The campaign's success reflects the Company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and support to Law Enforcement agencies, ensuring they have the tools needed to maintain public safety effectively and securely.

As the campaign in Florida continues to exceed expectations, Cytta Corp plans to replicate this successful model in other States. With the increasing likelihood of additional State-level bans on DJI drones, similar to those enacted in Florida, the effectiveness of CyttaCOMMS AI-enhanced, hyper-targeted marketing strategy presents a valuable template.

The Company intends to leverage this blueprint to expand its reach, anticipating and addressing the evolving needs of law enforcement and public safety agencies across the nation. This proactive approach not only positions CyttaCOMMS as a leader in secure drone streaming solutions but also underscores the company's commitment to enhancing the operational capabilities of its users with cutting-edge technology.

For additional information or to schedule a demo of CyttaCOMMS, please visit https://cytta.com/book-demo/