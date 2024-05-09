Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's CyttaComms Initiative for Florida Law Enforcement Agencies Generates Overwhelming Response Amid New Drone Regulation Changes

Florida Department of Law Enforcement's (FDLE) Drone Replacement Grant Program Available for a Limited Time

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) , a leading provider of CyttaCOMMS advanced drone streaming and incident command solutions, today announced a pivotal initiative aimed at aiding Florida Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in transitioning their drone fleets to American made drones certified under the Defense Department's Blue UAS program.

To date over 127 law enforcement agencies across the State of Florida have reached out directly to Cytta regarding their drone programs and implementing CyttaCOMMS secure drone streaming solution for their new drone fleets. CyttaCOMMS 3.0 is currently the only available drone streaming solution for all drone brands and types with a single annual subscription for the entire drone fleet.

This effort is in response to the imminent expiration of the Florida Drone Grant Program, set for June 30, 2024, and the substantial regulatory changes imposed by the State of Florida.

Over the last 18 months, Florida has implemented significant regulatory changes that redefine the operational requirements for drones used in public safety. These changes, dictated by Rule 60GG-2.0075, outline permissible drone types, technologies, and countries of manufacture, drastically altering the landscape for public safety officials who previously operated without such restrictions.

Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "As the deadline approaches, it's crucial for all law enforcement agencies in Florida to understand the importance of this transition. Cytta Corp is fully committed to supporting these agencies with both financial application guidance and advanced compliant technology solutions to ensure they continue their vital roles without interruption."

With the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's (FDLE) Drone Replacement Grant Program soon coming to an end, Cytta Corp is stepping up to ensure that all LEAs can transition smoothly and efficiently.

The FDLE program, which was fortified with approximately $25 million in nonrecurring funds from the 2023 Legislative Session, offers financial assistance to agencies replacing non-compliant Chinese drones with American manufactured drones on the Blue UAS, reimbursing them for up to 100% of the purchase price based on specific criteria.

Cytta Corp's Commitment:

To support this transition, Cytta Corp is offering its CyttaCOMMS 3.0 software, a cutting-edge drone streaming solution compatible with all drone brands. This technology allows for a seamless and secure streaming experience across various drone systems, providing a single annual subscription that covers an entire agency's fleet. Support Services Provided by Cytta Corp:

Comprehensive Application Assistance: Cytta Corp has extensively prepared to assist agencies with the application process for funding, ensuring they can maximize the financial support available. Equipment Estimation and Costing: Providing detailed assessments and cost-effective solutions for new equipment procurement. Ongoing Support and Training: Beyond just selling equipment, Cytta Corp stands ready to train and support LEAs in the adoption and operationalization of new compliant drones.

Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development at Cytta Corp, added, "We understand the complexities involved in transitioning to new drone technologies under tight deadlines. Our team is here to provide personalized support every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and compliant upgrade for every department."

Contact for Direct Support:

Agencies requiring assistance are encouraged to contact Mike Elliott, Cytta Corp's VP of Business Development, who will directly handle inquiries and provide necessary guidance throughout the transition process.

Email: mikeelliott@cytta.com

Phone: (813) 421-1701

As the deadline approaches, Cytta Corp urges all Florida LEAs to take proactive steps toward updating their drone technologies. By partnering with Cytta Corp, agencies can ensure compliance with new regulations without disrupting their critical missions of public safety and response.

For additional information or to schedule a demo of CyttaCOMMS, please visit https://cytta.com/book-demo/

About Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAir, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency,

