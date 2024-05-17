Cytta Corp. Unveils CyttaCARES to the Market: Pioneering Mobile Technology for School Safety and Family Well-Being

A Revolutionary Mobile SOS Platform for Schools

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) a leading provider of advanced safety and security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the initial version of CyttaCARES (Crisis Alert and Response Emergency System), a groundbreaking mobile application designed to revolutionize school safety and provide peace of mind to families everywhere. As a Company driven by a mission to safeguard lives, Cytta Corp. is committed to creating a safer, more secure world for students, parents, and communities.

CyttaCARES was created under the leadership of Natalia Sokolova, President, and COO of Cytta Corp, who is a dedicated advocate for child and family safety. The development of CyttaCARES underscores the company's unwavering commitment to protecting what matters most.

"As a parent, businesswoman and opinion leader, I am deeply committed to ensuring the well-being of our children and families. CyttaCARES is a testament to our mission to create a world where everyone can feel safe, secure, and supported," said Natalia Sokolova, President, with her passion and dedication evident in every word. "Drawing on my experience from the Beverly Hills PD Citizens Academy and active shooter training volunteering, I have gained a deep understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of existing methods and applications. This knowledge has been instrumental in designing a system that is user-friendly and indispensable," further stated President Sokolova.

CyttaCARES empowers schools to establish a secure learning environment where students can thrive, with a strong emphasis on prioritizing their safety. The instant SOS alert feature automatically triggers a video call that is shared with all emergency responders responsible for protecting the school. This ensures that the necessary authorities are promptly notified and can swiftly evaluate the situation to offer assistance as required, without wasted precious time.

Additionally, CyttaCARES provides seamless communication and coordination among, faculty, and staff during non-emergency, day-to-day activities. With features such as collaboration channels, instant audio and video alerts, interactive maps, and secure messaging, CyttaCARES acts as a proactive safety net, enhancing efficiency and creating a more conducive learning environment within the school.

The introduction of CyttaCARES represents a major achievement in Cytta Corp.'s evolution towards becoming a global leader in safety and security technology. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation and a deep understanding of the growing importance of safety in schools and families, Cytta Corp. is poised to create a meaningful and enduring influence on the well-being of numerous individuals.

About Cytta Corp: Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond.

