Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.04.24
21:53 Uhr
6,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,15018:30
6,0506,10017:57
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 18:12
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

22 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 519.375p. The highest price paid per share was 525.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 514.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,783,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 795,712,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1155

517.200

16:21:44

142

517.400

16:20:28

137

517.400

16:20:28

1780

517.400

16:20:28

1529

517.800

16:19:23

1488

517.600

16:18:31

1314

518.000

16:15:23

279

518.200

16:15:16

1584

518.200

16:15:16

1334

518.400

16:12:24

739

518.600

16:09:03

707

518.600

16:09:03

1356

518.600

16:06:32

1469

518.400

16:04:30

47

518.400

16:04:30

1484

518.400

16:03:27

911

518.400

16:02:11

549

518.400

16:02:11

610

518.400

15:59:16

137

518.400

15:59:16

628

518.400

15:59:16

1320

518.400

15:59:16

199

518.600

15:54:54

1209

518.600

15:54:54

833

519.200

15:52:51

568

519.200

15:52:51

1297

519.200

15:47:35

767

519.600

15:44:58

630

519.600

15:44:58

1470

519.800

15:44:47

412

520.200

15:43:12

629

520.200

15:43:12

550

520.200

15:43:12

470

520.000

15:43:12

800

520.000

15:42:38

1590

520.000

15:39:02

63

518.400

15:32:39

1378

518.400

15:32:39

1105

518.400

15:30:51

188

518.400

15:30:51

1052

520.400

15:26:16

436

520.400

15:26:16

205

521.400

15:24:31

1154

521.400

15:24:31

1158

521.400

15:19:21

250

521.400

15:19:21

1451

522.600

15:17:39

1445

523.000

15:15:03

1223

523.200

15:11:03

353

523.200

15:11:03

1373

523.800

15:08:31

1405

524.200

15:05:11

915

524.400

15:03:17

424

524.400

15:03:17

772

524.600

15:02:33

112

524.600

15:02:33

414

524.600

15:02:33

591

524.200

14:58:41

971

524.200

14:58:41

1289

524.200

14:58:41

267

524.200

14:58:41

1525

524.200

14:57:08

89

523.600

14:56:12

1500

523.600

14:56:12

521

521.800

14:47:13

277

521.800

14:47:13

797

521.800

14:47:13

977

521.800

14:45:06

496

521.800

14:43:59

1471

521.600

14:42:05

1362

521.200

14:37:25

1388

522.000

14:34:34

1355

522.800

14:32:45

1449

522.800

14:31:47

355

522.800

14:30:04

1222

522.800

14:30:04

1544

522.600

14:26:47

1308

522.800

14:24:57

1408

522.400

14:18:47

816

523.200

14:14:49

497

523.200

14:14:49

1502

523.800

14:10:15

171

524.000

14:09:17

1125

524.000

14:09:17

1509

523.000

14:02:06

1562

522.800

14:00:00

698

522.600

13:56:04

762

522.600

13:56:04

1369

522.800

13:51:51

1296

522.400

13:45:21

1228

524.800

13:43:30

336

524.800

13:43:30

800

525.200

13:39:36

1297

524.600

13:38:01

1441

525.200

13:32:34

1278

525.400

13:32:34

1399

525.000

13:19:48

1460

525.000

13:15:21

1061

522.000

13:10:00

248

522.000

13:10:00

1372

521.600

13:04:43

96

521.600

13:04:43

560

522.400

13:04:34

945

522.400

13:04:34

463

522.200

13:02:19

989

522.200

13:02:19

1420

520.800

12:58:24

695

518.800

12:53:46

862

518.800

12:53:46

906

518.800

12:49:42

626

518.800

12:49:42

1313

518.800

12:45:20

1509

518.000

12:32:08

1478

518.000

12:28:45

939

518.400

12:26:48

401

518.400

12:26:27

627

518.000

12:22:43

309

518.000

12:22:08

302

518.000

12:22:08

206

518.000

12:17:52

1379

517.800

12:10:48

1579

518.800

11:59:56

5

518.800

11:59:54

1052

519.400

11:54:12

463

519.400

11:54:12

1306

519.200

11:41:00

500

518.400

11:38:08

628

518.400

11:38:08

168

518.400

11:38:08

252

518.400

11:38:08

1348

517.400

11:33:56

1258

516.800

11:31:05

289

516.800

11:31:05

751

516.000

11:22:55

600

516.000

11:22:51

1578

516.400

11:04:48

873

517.000

10:54:29

467

517.000

10:54:29

1392

517.200

10:52:08

1354

517.000

10:45:13

1446

517.800

10:42:11

1135

516.800

10:34:57

330

516.800

10:34:57

15

516.800

10:28:00

1500

516.800

10:28:00

1336

516.800

10:17:26

179

517.000

10:11:01

972

517.000

10:11:01

376

517.000

10:11:01

1419

517.200

10:07:16

1127

516.800

10:00:57

376

516.800

10:00:57

1352

517.400

09:50:22

128

517.200

09:45:20

1191

517.200

09:45:20

1593

517.400

09:43:59

1966

517.800

09:43:44

208

516.600

09:41:26

1558

516.600

09:39:46

1402

515.400

09:28:45

1556

515.200

09:23:05

1532

515.600

09:22:37

8

515.200

09:18:46

1491

515.200

09:18:46

310

515.000

09:11:48

1207

515.000

09:11:48

375

515.000

09:10:09

1161

515.000

09:10:09

140

515.200

09:07:19

1422

515.200

09:07:19

1289

515.200

09:03:38

1442

515.400

09:00:40

1478

516.200

08:56:58

1475

516.400

08:53:25

1336

517.000

08:50:00

1515

516.600

08:46:11

1489

516.800

08:45:15

241

517.800

08:35:43

1253

517.800

08:35:43

420

518.600

08:33:48

1070

518.600

08:33:48

1556

518.800

08:27:32

3

519.000

08:27:20

1318

519.600

08:27:20

1341

518.400

08:25:27

121

518.400

08:24:57

1500

518.400

08:24:57

298

518.800

08:24:10

271

518.800

08:24:10

595

518.800

08:24:10

298

518.800

08:24:10

1269

519.000

08:23:18

193

519.000

08:23:18

547

516.200

08:19:11

937

516.200

08:19:11

9

515.000

08:16:18

1509

515.800

08:11:48

380

516.000

08:09:02

1212

516.000

08:09:02

765

514.600

08:06:45

782

514.600

08:06:45

1426

516.000

08:04:35

1404

516.200

08:04:28

1435

516.600

08:04:28

1432

515.400

08:01:08

1304

517.200

08:01:03


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.