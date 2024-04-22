Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
22 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 519.375p. The highest price paid per share was 525.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 514.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,783,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 795,712,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1155
517.200
16:21:44
142
517.400
16:20:28
137
517.400
16:20:28
1780
517.400
16:20:28
1529
517.800
16:19:23
1488
517.600
16:18:31
1314
518.000
16:15:23
279
518.200
16:15:16
1584
518.200
16:15:16
1334
518.400
16:12:24
739
518.600
16:09:03
707
518.600
16:09:03
1356
518.600
16:06:32
1469
518.400
16:04:30
47
518.400
16:04:30
1484
518.400
16:03:27
911
518.400
16:02:11
549
518.400
16:02:11
610
518.400
15:59:16
137
518.400
15:59:16
628
518.400
15:59:16
1320
518.400
15:59:16
199
518.600
15:54:54
1209
518.600
15:54:54
833
519.200
15:52:51
568
519.200
15:52:51
1297
519.200
15:47:35
767
519.600
15:44:58
630
519.600
15:44:58
1470
519.800
15:44:47
412
520.200
15:43:12
629
520.200
15:43:12
550
520.200
15:43:12
470
520.000
15:43:12
800
520.000
15:42:38
1590
520.000
15:39:02
63
518.400
15:32:39
1378
518.400
15:32:39
1105
518.400
15:30:51
188
518.400
15:30:51
1052
520.400
15:26:16
436
520.400
15:26:16
205
521.400
15:24:31
1154
521.400
15:24:31
1158
521.400
15:19:21
250
521.400
15:19:21
1451
522.600
15:17:39
1445
523.000
15:15:03
1223
523.200
15:11:03
353
523.200
15:11:03
1373
523.800
15:08:31
1405
524.200
15:05:11
915
524.400
15:03:17
424
524.400
15:03:17
772
524.600
15:02:33
112
524.600
15:02:33
414
524.600
15:02:33
591
524.200
14:58:41
971
524.200
14:58:41
1289
524.200
14:58:41
267
524.200
14:58:41
1525
524.200
14:57:08
89
523.600
14:56:12
1500
523.600
14:56:12
521
521.800
14:47:13
277
521.800
14:47:13
797
521.800
14:47:13
977
521.800
14:45:06
496
521.800
14:43:59
1471
521.600
14:42:05
1362
521.200
14:37:25
1388
522.000
14:34:34
1355
522.800
14:32:45
1449
522.800
14:31:47
355
522.800
14:30:04
1222
522.800
14:30:04
1544
522.600
14:26:47
1308
522.800
14:24:57
1408
522.400
14:18:47
816
523.200
14:14:49
497
523.200
14:14:49
1502
523.800
14:10:15
171
524.000
14:09:17
1125
524.000
14:09:17
1509
523.000
14:02:06
1562
522.800
14:00:00
698
522.600
13:56:04
762
522.600
13:56:04
1369
522.800
13:51:51
1296
522.400
13:45:21
1228
524.800
13:43:30
336
524.800
13:43:30
800
525.200
13:39:36
1297
524.600
13:38:01
1441
525.200
13:32:34
1278
525.400
13:32:34
1399
525.000
13:19:48
1460
525.000
13:15:21
1061
522.000
13:10:00
248
522.000
13:10:00
1372
521.600
13:04:43
96
521.600
13:04:43
560
522.400
13:04:34
945
522.400
13:04:34
463
522.200
13:02:19
989
522.200
13:02:19
1420
520.800
12:58:24
695
518.800
12:53:46
862
518.800
12:53:46
906
518.800
12:49:42
626
518.800
12:49:42
1313
518.800
12:45:20
1509
518.000
12:32:08
1478
518.000
12:28:45
939
518.400
12:26:48
401
518.400
12:26:27
627
518.000
12:22:43
309
518.000
12:22:08
302
518.000
12:22:08
206
518.000
12:17:52
1379
517.800
12:10:48
1579
518.800
11:59:56
5
518.800
11:59:54
1052
519.400
11:54:12
463
519.400
11:54:12
1306
519.200
11:41:00
500
518.400
11:38:08
628
518.400
11:38:08
168
518.400
11:38:08
252
518.400
11:38:08
1348
517.400
11:33:56
1258
516.800
11:31:05
289
516.800
11:31:05
751
516.000
11:22:55
600
516.000
11:22:51
1578
516.400
11:04:48
873
517.000
10:54:29
467
517.000
10:54:29
1392
517.200
10:52:08
1354
517.000
10:45:13
1446
517.800
10:42:11
1135
516.800
10:34:57
330
516.800
10:34:57
15
516.800
10:28:00
1500
516.800
10:28:00
1336
516.800
10:17:26
179
517.000
10:11:01
972
517.000
10:11:01
376
517.000
10:11:01
1419
517.200
10:07:16
1127
516.800
10:00:57
376
516.800
10:00:57
1352
517.400
09:50:22
128
517.200
09:45:20
1191
517.200
09:45:20
1593
517.400
09:43:59
1966
517.800
09:43:44
208
516.600
09:41:26
1558
516.600
09:39:46
1402
515.400
09:28:45
1556
515.200
09:23:05
1532
515.600
09:22:37
8
515.200
09:18:46
1491
515.200
09:18:46
310
515.000
09:11:48
1207
515.000
09:11:48
375
515.000
09:10:09
1161
515.000
09:10:09
140
515.200
09:07:19
1422
515.200
09:07:19
1289
515.200
09:03:38
1442
515.400
09:00:40
1478
516.200
08:56:58
1475
516.400
08:53:25
1336
517.000
08:50:00
1515
516.600
08:46:11
1489
516.800
08:45:15
241
517.800
08:35:43
1253
517.800
08:35:43
420
518.600
08:33:48
1070
518.600
08:33:48
1556
518.800
08:27:32
3
519.000
08:27:20
1318
519.600
08:27:20
1341
518.400
08:25:27
121
518.400
08:24:57
1500
518.400
08:24:57
298
518.800
08:24:10
271
518.800
08:24:10
595
518.800
08:24:10
298
518.800
08:24:10
1269
519.000
08:23:18
193
519.000
08:23:18
547
516.200
08:19:11
937
516.200
08:19:11
9
515.000
08:16:18
1509
515.800
08:11:48
380
516.000
08:09:02
1212
516.000
08:09:02
765
514.600
08:06:45
782
514.600
08:06:45
1426
516.000
08:04:35
1404
516.200
08:04:28
1435
516.600
08:04:28
1432
515.400
08:01:08
1304
517.200
08:01:03