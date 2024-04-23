Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
23.04.24
17:36 Uhr
6,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0506,20018:42
6,1006,15017:37
23.04.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

23 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 521.548p. The highest price paid per share was 524.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,973,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 795,522,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

406

524.000

16:21:41

636

524.000

16:20:02

100

524.000

16:20:02

600

524.000

16:20:02

223

524.000

16:19:17

1264

524.000

16:19:17

125

524.000

16:18:15

636

524.000

16:18:15

634

524.000

16:18:15

1293

524.000

16:16:32

1454

524.000

16:14:48

800

524.000

16:13:12

536

524.000

16:13:12

182

524.000

16:13:12

1225

524.000

16:13:12

1356

523.800

16:11:30

234

523.400

16:08:37

636

523.400

16:08:37

634

523.400

16:08:37

369

523.400

16:08:37

1339

523.400

16:08:37

1308

523.800

16:08:06

1401

523.800

16:05:15

1555

523.800

16:02:15

1522

524.000

16:01:08

1368

523.600

15:58:31

75

523.600

15:56:17

636

523.600

15:56:17

800

523.600

15:56:17

1504

523.600

15:56:17

1423

523.800

15:56:05

33

523.800

15:56:05

562

523.200

15:49:39

800

523.200

15:49:39

1291

523.200

15:49:39

1572

522.000

15:47:34

1285

522.400

15:43:13

1262

522.600

15:41:09

197

522.600

15:41:09

1397

523.000

15:39:08

14

523.600

15:35:20

1452

523.400

15:35:20

800

523.400

15:35:20

1531

523.400

15:35:20

1365

523.400

15:35:20

336

523.000

15:29:54

1216

523.000

15:29:54

1430

523.200

15:29:16

255

523.400

15:29:01

1626

523.400

15:29:01

1

523.200

15:28:09

1572

523.000

15:23:00

1368

523.400

15:21:41

249

523.600

15:21:41

1114

523.600

15:21:41

1386

522.600

15:18:02

1300

522.000

15:15:05

1371

522.200

15:14:48

1310

522.200

15:14:22

1307

521.000

15:09:53

178

521.200

15:09:53

800

521.200

15:09:53

634

521.400

15:09:50

239

521.400

15:09:50

209

521.400

15:09:26

534

521.400

15:09:26

634

521.400

15:09:26

127

521.200

15:04:20

1341

521.200

15:04:20

1384

521.200

15:04:00

1556

520.600

15:00:39

1567

521.000

15:00:31

509

521.000

14:55:15

800

521.000

14:55:15

1527

521.000

14:55:15

1438

520.800

14:49:41

978

520.800

14:46:35

311

520.800

14:46:35

1366

521.000

14:46:28

1346

521.200

14:43:41

1501

521.200

14:43:41

500

520.600

14:40:44

1206

520.600

14:40:44

524

520.600

14:40:44

46

520.800

14:40:15

1

520.800

14:40:15

1562

520.000

14:36:05

1319

520.400

14:33:45

1279

520.800

14:32:44

82

520.800

14:32:44

1313

521.000

14:32:30

1500

520.600

14:30:46

1507

520.800

14:30:30

634

521.000

14:30:26

231

521.000

14:30:26

1439

521.000

14:30:18

407

521.200

14:29:27

148

521.200

14:29:27

175

521.200

14:29:27

504

520.800

14:27:20

634

520.800

14:27:20

266

520.800

14:27:20

1346

520.600

14:20:43

1544

520.800

14:20:18

114

520.600

14:16:49

1540

520.800

14:16:12

1434

521.000

14:13:39

393

521.000

14:13:39

1400

521.000

14:13:39

1479

520.600

14:05:01

800

520.600

14:03:54

1354

520.200

13:53:30

245

520.200

13:53:30

1506

520.400

13:48:55

1489

520.600

13:45:47

1390

520.600

13:37:14

130

520.600

13:37:14

800

520.800

13:37:09

184

520.800

13:37:09

1553

520.800

13:37:03

328

520.200

13:28:29

953

520.200

13:28:29

1360

519.800

13:25:36

1544

520.000

13:23:41

1291

520.200

13:10:12

1487

520.800

13:00:28

1580

521.000

12:47:44

1302

522.200

12:44:03

1430

522.800

12:31:00

228

522.600

12:17:24

1230

522.600

12:17:24

822

523.200

12:13:11

615

523.200

12:13:11

95

523.600

12:07:38

53

523.600

12:07:38

636

523.600

12:07:38

634

523.600

12:07:38

876

523.600

12:07:38

454

523.600

12:07:38

1542

524.000

12:03:54

1282

524.400

12:02:58

1457

523.800

11:59:09

282

523.600

11:52:35

1219

523.600

11:52:35

148

522.800

11:41:52

800

522.800

11:41:52

68

523.200

11:34:49

1390

523.200

11:34:49

1309

523.200

11:29:46

987

522.400

11:28:16

550

522.400

11:28:16

400

522.200

11:21:44

969

522.200

11:21:44

1544

521.600

11:18:33

30

521.200

11:17:06

1445

521.200

11:17:06

572

521.200

11:10:38

810

521.200

11:10:38

355

521.200

11:07:54

1120

521.200

11:07:54

909

521.000

10:53:58

647

521.000

10:53:58

584

521.200

10:50:58

777

521.200

10:50:58

1306

520.800

10:45:15

1450

521.200

10:39:04

1385

521.200

10:39:04

1434

519.800

10:25:23

1129

520.200

10:20:27

224

520.200

10:20:27

1532

521.000

10:12:00

1372

520.600

10:08:07

43

521.000

10:06:41

1400

521.000

10:06:41

1437

520.800

09:58:06

136

521.000

09:58:01

1400

521.000

09:58:01

1404

520.400

09:47:39

787

520.400

09:43:20

535

520.400

09:43:20

1418

520.000

09:36:17

616

520.000

09:30:00

942

520.000

09:30:00

131

519.800

09:20:25

1312

519.800

09:20:25

355

519.800

09:16:59

140

519.800

09:16:59

118

519.800

09:16:59

766

519.800

09:16:59

1528

519.800

09:14:49

1379

517.800

09:07:50

1408

518.200

09:01:16

1272

517.800

08:45:31

81

517.800

08:45:31

1451

518.600

08:34:35

1368

518.800

08:34:02

31

518.800

08:33:41

1827

519.000

08:33:34

1301

518.600

08:25:44

301

519.000

08:17:24

1018

519.000

08:17:24

1552

519.600

08:12:45

1573

518.200

08:09:10

1570

518.800

08:04:57

1063

520.000

08:01:46

382

520.000

08:01:46

1376

518.800

08:00:18


© 2024 PR Newswire
