Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
23 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 521.548p. The highest price paid per share was 524.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 511,973,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 795,522,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
406
524.000
16:21:41
636
524.000
16:20:02
100
524.000
16:20:02
600
524.000
16:20:02
223
524.000
16:19:17
1264
524.000
16:19:17
125
524.000
16:18:15
636
524.000
16:18:15
634
524.000
16:18:15
1293
524.000
16:16:32
1454
524.000
16:14:48
800
524.000
16:13:12
536
524.000
16:13:12
182
524.000
16:13:12
1225
524.000
16:13:12
1356
523.800
16:11:30
234
523.400
16:08:37
636
523.400
16:08:37
634
523.400
16:08:37
369
523.400
16:08:37
1339
523.400
16:08:37
1308
523.800
16:08:06
1401
523.800
16:05:15
1555
523.800
16:02:15
1522
524.000
16:01:08
1368
523.600
15:58:31
75
523.600
15:56:17
636
523.600
15:56:17
800
523.600
15:56:17
1504
523.600
15:56:17
1423
523.800
15:56:05
33
523.800
15:56:05
562
523.200
15:49:39
800
523.200
15:49:39
1291
523.200
15:49:39
1572
522.000
15:47:34
1285
522.400
15:43:13
1262
522.600
15:41:09
197
522.600
15:41:09
1397
523.000
15:39:08
14
523.600
15:35:20
1452
523.400
15:35:20
800
523.400
15:35:20
1531
523.400
15:35:20
1365
523.400
15:35:20
336
523.000
15:29:54
1216
523.000
15:29:54
1430
523.200
15:29:16
255
523.400
15:29:01
1626
523.400
15:29:01
1
523.200
15:28:09
1572
523.000
15:23:00
1368
523.400
15:21:41
249
523.600
15:21:41
1114
523.600
15:21:41
1386
522.600
15:18:02
1300
522.000
15:15:05
1371
522.200
15:14:48
1310
522.200
15:14:22
1307
521.000
15:09:53
178
521.200
15:09:53
800
521.200
15:09:53
634
521.400
15:09:50
239
521.400
15:09:50
209
521.400
15:09:26
534
521.400
15:09:26
634
521.400
15:09:26
127
521.200
15:04:20
1341
521.200
15:04:20
1384
521.200
15:04:00
1556
520.600
15:00:39
1567
521.000
15:00:31
509
521.000
14:55:15
800
521.000
14:55:15
1527
521.000
14:55:15
1438
520.800
14:49:41
978
520.800
14:46:35
311
520.800
14:46:35
1366
521.000
14:46:28
1346
521.200
14:43:41
1501
521.200
14:43:41
500
520.600
14:40:44
1206
520.600
14:40:44
524
520.600
14:40:44
46
520.800
14:40:15
1
520.800
14:40:15
1562
520.000
14:36:05
1319
520.400
14:33:45
1279
520.800
14:32:44
82
520.800
14:32:44
1313
521.000
14:32:30
1500
520.600
14:30:46
1507
520.800
14:30:30
634
521.000
14:30:26
231
521.000
14:30:26
1439
521.000
14:30:18
407
521.200
14:29:27
148
521.200
14:29:27
175
521.200
14:29:27
504
520.800
14:27:20
634
520.800
14:27:20
266
520.800
14:27:20
1346
520.600
14:20:43
1544
520.800
14:20:18
114
520.600
14:16:49
1540
520.800
14:16:12
1434
521.000
14:13:39
393
521.000
14:13:39
1400
521.000
14:13:39
1479
520.600
14:05:01
800
520.600
14:03:54
1354
520.200
13:53:30
245
520.200
13:53:30
1506
520.400
13:48:55
1489
520.600
13:45:47
1390
520.600
13:37:14
130
520.600
13:37:14
800
520.800
13:37:09
184
520.800
13:37:09
1553
520.800
13:37:03
328
520.200
13:28:29
953
520.200
13:28:29
1360
519.800
13:25:36
1544
520.000
13:23:41
1291
520.200
13:10:12
1487
520.800
13:00:28
1580
521.000
12:47:44
1302
522.200
12:44:03
1430
522.800
12:31:00
228
522.600
12:17:24
1230
522.600
12:17:24
822
523.200
12:13:11
615
523.200
12:13:11
95
523.600
12:07:38
53
523.600
12:07:38
636
523.600
12:07:38
634
523.600
12:07:38
876
523.600
12:07:38
454
523.600
12:07:38
1542
524.000
12:03:54
1282
524.400
12:02:58
1457
523.800
11:59:09
282
523.600
11:52:35
1219
523.600
11:52:35
148
522.800
11:41:52
800
522.800
11:41:52
68
523.200
11:34:49
1390
523.200
11:34:49
1309
523.200
11:29:46
987
522.400
11:28:16
550
522.400
11:28:16
400
522.200
11:21:44
969
522.200
11:21:44
1544
521.600
11:18:33
30
521.200
11:17:06
1445
521.200
11:17:06
572
521.200
11:10:38
810
521.200
11:10:38
355
521.200
11:07:54
1120
521.200
11:07:54
909
521.000
10:53:58
647
521.000
10:53:58
584
521.200
10:50:58
777
521.200
10:50:58
1306
520.800
10:45:15
1450
521.200
10:39:04
1385
521.200
10:39:04
1434
519.800
10:25:23
1129
520.200
10:20:27
224
520.200
10:20:27
1532
521.000
10:12:00
1372
520.600
10:08:07
43
521.000
10:06:41
1400
521.000
10:06:41
1437
520.800
09:58:06
136
521.000
09:58:01
1400
521.000
09:58:01
1404
520.400
09:47:39
787
520.400
09:43:20
535
520.400
09:43:20
1418
520.000
09:36:17
616
520.000
09:30:00
942
520.000
09:30:00
131
519.800
09:20:25
1312
519.800
09:20:25
355
519.800
09:16:59
140
519.800
09:16:59
118
519.800
09:16:59
766
519.800
09:16:59
1528
519.800
09:14:49
1379
517.800
09:07:50
1408
518.200
09:01:16
1272
517.800
08:45:31
81
517.800
08:45:31
1451
518.600
08:34:35
1368
518.800
08:34:02
31
518.800
08:33:41
1827
519.000
08:33:34
1301
518.600
08:25:44
301
519.000
08:17:24
1018
519.000
08:17:24
1552
519.600
08:12:45
1573
518.200
08:09:10
1570
518.800
08:04:57
1063
520.000
08:01:46
382
520.000
08:01:46
1376
518.800
08:00:18