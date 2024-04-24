Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2024

- Full Service Center footfall continues to power ahead: 10% above Q1 2023
- Retail sales +5%, well above inflation
- Polarizing leasing market in the Benelux with several expanding formulas but also some bankruptcies
- Leasing spreads in the Netherlands moving into positive territory
- Rent collection >97% underpinning tenant quality
- LTV improved to 41.5% due to positive Belgian revaluations (ERV driven) and targeted CAPEX
- Update on short-term strategic focus: rotating capital out of the Netherlands to further reduce LTV
- Full Service Center Sterrenburg awarded with the 2024 Kern annual development award
- Forecast FY 2024 DRPS € 1.75 reiterated
Attachment
- Trading update Q1 2024 Wereldhave N.V. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f760c82-bdc4-47a6-96d2-4c06a4b8d68b)