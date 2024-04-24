Senzime Wins Another Major US Veterans Affairs contract; Expands Reach of TetraGraph System

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime, an industry leader in perioperative precision-based patient monitoring solutions, announced today that it has been awarded another major public tender contract by the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The contract to deliver TetraGraph Systems is with the largest VA system in the US - the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System that includes the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center. Senzime has now delivered over 100 TetraGraph monitors to multiple VA systems across the US.

The VA Health Administration is the largest integrated health care system in the US. Every year, the VA provides care to more than 9 million enrolled US veterans and military personnel at 172 hospitals and over 1,100 outpatient clinics.

"We are honored to yet again be chosen by the Veterans Affairs to expand the reach of our TetraGraph system across the US. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing perioperative care and supports our mission to ensure the highest standards of patient safety for US veterans, providing these heroes the quality of care they deserve. This important contract also leverages our abilities of becoming a nationwide preferred supplier to the large and important VA system", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph is a quantitative neuromuscular train-of-four (TOF) monitoring system used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals across the globe. Its proprietary technology assists anesthesiologists in accurately selecting the appropriate doses of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists, allowing for patients to safely recover following surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com .

Attachments

Senzime Wins Another Major US Veterans Affairs contract; Expands Reach of TetraGraph System

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on accesswire.com