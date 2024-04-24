Anzeige
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
24.04.24
09:15 Uhr
0,503 Euro
+0,024
+5,01 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.04.2024
Senzime publishes annual and sustainability report for 2023

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB (publ) announces today that the company's annual and sustainability report for 2023 is published and available at the website www.senzime.com.

"2023 was a commerical breakthrough year for Senzime. Revenues increased by more than 150 percent to reach 36 million SEK. Growth was driven by major hospital contract wins and recurring sensor sales", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-24 13:00 CEST.

Attachments

Annual Report 2023 EN

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
