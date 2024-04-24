Senzime publishes annual and sustainability report for 2023

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime AB (publ) announces today that the company's annual and sustainability report for 2023 is published and available at the website www.senzime.com.

"2023 was a commerical breakthrough year for Senzime. Revenues increased by more than 150 percent to reach 36 million SEK. Growth was driven by major hospital contract wins and recurring sensor sales", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.