Senzime Signs its First Group Purchasing Organization Contract with Major US Hospital System as Sole Source Supplier

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) has secured a three-year GPO contract with one of the largest hospital and managed care organizations in the US for the TetraGraph monitoring system. The sole source agreement includes TetraGraph as the only stand-alone EMG-based quantitative neuromuscular monitor available on contract, giving access to over 40 hospitals that serve over 12.5 million patients annually across 11 US states.

"Signing a GPO contract is certainly a key milestone for us as it validates the hospital market demand for our solutions. But being the sole source supplier to one the largest IDNs in the US market is really a landmark for Senzime as it validates our unique technology, our capabilities and our relentless strive for patient safety", comments Senzime's CEO Philip Siberg.

Every year, approximately 100 million patients, including children, receive neuromuscular blocking drugs as part of anesthesia to facilitate endotracheal intubation and optimize surgical conditions. These medications paralyze muscles required for breathing; hence, accurate monitoring during surgery to secure each patient's individual dose is paramount for a safe and timely recovery.

Senzime's TetraGraph is a state-of-the-art quantitative train-of-four (TOF) neuromuscular monitoring system used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals worldwide. Its proprietary technology helps anesthesiologists accurately select the right dose of neuromuscular blocking drugs and their antagonists allowing for patients to safely recover following surgery.

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

