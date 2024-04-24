

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L), a provider of tobacco and nicotine products, on Wednesday announced that it expects delivery for the full-year 2024 in line with its guidance of low-single digit organic growth in revenue and adjusted profit from operations, including a 2 percent transactional FX headwind.



'We are making targeted investment choices to drive our medium-term sustainable growth algorithm. Our guidance also reflects ongoing macro-economic pressures, particularly in the U.S. market,' the company said.



By 2026, the company projects to post 3 percent to 5 percent organic revenue growth and mid-single digit adjusted profit growth from operations, on an organic basis, and at constant rates.



