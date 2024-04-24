Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.04.24
17:36 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-0,100
-1,61 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,10019:21
6,0006,05019:19
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 18:18
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 518.273p. The highest price paid per share was 525.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 512.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 512,163,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 795,332,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

16

513.000

16:17:53

626

513.000

16:17:53

330

513.000

16:17:53

1435

512.600

16:17:21

640

513.000

16:16:42

357

513.000

16:16:42

41

513.000

16:16:25

166

513.400

16:14:26

640

513.400

16:14:26

534

513.400

16:14:26

411

513.400

16:14:25

210

513.400

16:13:00

430

513.400

16:13:00

357

513.400

16:13:00

527

513.400

16:13:00

372

513.400

16:11:00

1089

513.400

16:11:00

1597

513.600

16:10:39

704

513.000

16:09:24

1158

512.600

16:05:39

403

512.600

16:05:39

140

512.600

16:05:00

628

512.600

16:05:00

595

512.600

16:05:00

772

512.800

16:02:20

598

512.800

16:02:04

1353

513.000

16:01:56

1445

513.400

15:58:50

662

513.400

15:58:50

605

513.400

15:58:18

316

513.400

15:58:12

597

513.600

15:53:25

853

513.600

15:53:25

1324

513.800

15:50:49

1248

514.200

15:48:41

181

514.200

15:48:41

1373

514.400

15:47:11

1428

514.800

15:44:26

1590

514.400

15:42:43

100

514.600

15:39:10

827

514.600

15:39:10

464

514.600

15:39:10

94

514.600

15:38:12

1349

514.800

15:37:11

637

515.200

15:34:10

705

515.200

15:34:10

1511

515.200

15:34:10

826

515.200

15:28:15

551

515.200

15:28:15

612

515.400

15:25:29

781

515.400

15:25:29

454

515.400

15:24:41

1300

515.400

15:24:41

1478

515.600

15:24:04

176

514.400

15:18:10

290

514.600

15:16:30

1014

514.600

15:16:30

1479

515.200

15:13:38

1564

515.800

15:11:00

1302

516.200

15:07:41

1395

516.400

15:07:22

171

516.600

15:06:16

628

516.600

15:06:16

631

516.600

15:06:16

1413

515.200

15:03:01

99

515.200

15:03:00

165

516.400

14:57:59

1300

516.400

14:57:59

1585

517.400

14:56:08

574

518.200

14:53:42

895

518.200

14:53:42

896

517.200

14:52:10

547

517.200

14:52:10

1535

517.400

14:50:08

668

517.600

14:46:54

777

517.600

14:46:54

450

517.800

14:45:29

405

517.800

14:45:29

302

517.800

14:45:29

544

517.800

14:45:29

592

517.800

14:45:29

92

517.800

14:43:29

1269

517.800

14:43:29

1193

517.600

14:39:23

389

517.600

14:39:23

1452

518.000

14:37:20

1161

518.000

14:37:20

136

518.000

14:37:20

568

516.600

14:33:57

957

516.600

14:33:57

115

516.800

14:32:15

1444

516.800

14:32:15

913

517.600

14:30:20

605

517.600

14:30:20

928

517.800

14:30:13

405

517.800

14:30:13

792

517.200

14:27:18

757

517.200

14:27:18

1312

517.800

14:23:34

1433

518.400

14:18:45

181

518.000

14:13:41

112

518.000

14:13:41

1032

518.000

14:13:41

127

518.000

14:13:41

37

518.000

14:13:41

617

518.400

14:07:56

749

518.400

14:07:56

89

518.400

14:07:56

1504

518.800

14:00:30

422

519.200

13:57:42

272

519.200

13:57:42

1532

519.400

13:55:20

980

518.600

13:49:38

75

518.600

13:49:38

389

518.600

13:49:38

1358

518.600

13:47:11

1394

520.000

13:40:23

619

520.400

13:36:58

910

520.400

13:36:58

276

520.800

13:34:03

353

520.800

13:34:03

312

520.800

13:34:03

404

520.800

13:34:03

314

520.800

13:33:37

918

520.800

13:33:37

1314

520.400

13:28:37

1221

520.600

13:26:00

352

520.600

13:26:00

84

520.200

13:18:43

1270

520.200

13:18:43

661

520.400

13:12:40

173

520.400

13:12:40

524

520.400

13:11:56

1362

520.600

13:03:49

1506

520.800

13:00:50

1397

519.600

12:49:30

1538

520.000

12:35:20

1028

519.800

12:25:59

386

519.800

12:25:59

101

519.800

12:18:18

1237

519.800

12:18:18

1542

520.000

12:14:45

1316

519.800

12:09:02

232

519.800

12:09:02

1045

520.000

11:59:01

310

520.000

11:59:01

1422

519.800

11:49:11

940

520.000

11:38:03

500

520.000

11:38:03

1392

519.600

11:33:56

1502

519.800

11:28:05

1585

520.000

11:27:52

341

520.000

11:27:37

1177

520.000

11:27:37

745

520.200

11:27:27

843

520.200

11:27:27

1647

519.800

11:27:14

1052

520.000

11:27:13

539

520.000

11:27:13

1591

520.200

11:27:08

773

520.400

11:27:05

918

520.400

11:27:05

286

520.200

11:27:01

674

520.200

11:27:01

605

520.200

11:27:01

905

520.400

11:24:05

492

520.400

11:24:05

1418

520.600

11:22:01

256

520.200

11:16:16

1154

520.200

11:16:16

618

520.200

11:14:10

768

520.200

11:14:10

1419

520.000

11:06:06

60

520.000

11:03:22

1508

520.000

11:03:22

632

519.400

10:52:52

820

519.400

10:52:52

1521

519.600

10:42:05

1353

519.800

10:36:30

1453

518.800

10:30:54

1133

518.000

10:20:22

152

518.000

10:20:15

131

518.000

10:15:46

95

518.000

10:15:46

1300

518.000

10:15:46

1402

518.000

10:06:08

1330

518.000

10:01:57

1431

518.000

09:59:45

1580

518.400

09:53:04

1398

519.600

09:45:08

1360

519.600

09:39:51

46

519.600

09:39:51

1525

520.400

09:36:03

1581

519.400

09:26:51

1515

520.600

09:20:46

640

520.800

09:16:46

808

520.800

09:16:46

1559

521.000

09:16:29

1762

521.200

09:15:46

1593

521.400

09:15:37

1508

521.200

09:11:32

1424

520.400

09:09:25

93

520.400

09:09:25

83

519.800

09:05:02

1285

519.800

09:05:02

1485

519.800

09:04:06

389

519.800

09:02:52

1021

519.800

09:02:52

1295

520.800

08:56:45

17

520.600

08:45:40

1470

520.600

08:45:40

1322

520.600

08:36:46

823

521.000

08:33:18

491

521.000

08:33:18

1585

521.200

08:25:47

1460

521.400

08:24:35

1024

522.200

08:17:02

541

522.200

08:17:02

1353

522.200

08:16:39

1487

522.800

08:08:21

23

523.000

08:05:00

1277

523.000

08:03:26

1544

525.200

08:00:12

1417

525.000

08:00:12


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.