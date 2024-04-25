Das Instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2024The instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2024Das Instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2024The instrument AC6 SE0010133785 ALZECURE PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2024Das Instrument 5YL SE0005731833 BRAINCOOL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2024The instrument 5YL SE0005731833 BRAINCOOL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2024Das Instrument 9L2 GB0007689002 KIN AND CARTA LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2024The instrument 9L2 GB0007689002 KIN AND CARTA LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2024Das Instrument 49Y0 US05360L3042 AVENUE THERAP. DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2024The instrument 49Y0 US05360L3042 AVENUE THERAP. DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2024Das Instrument FB3S XS2472334403 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2072 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2024The instrument FB3S XS2472334403 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2072 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2024Das Instrument 3KWB XS2399370043 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.04.2024The instrument 3KWB XS2399370043 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.04.2024