Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882948 | ISIN: GB0007689002 | Ticker-Symbol: 9L2
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:03 Uhr
1,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KIN AND CARTA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIN AND CARTA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK
ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABN AMRO BANK NV15,900-1,36 %
ALZECURE PHARMA AB0,1600,00 %
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC0,090+5,41 %
BRAINCOOL AB0,180-8,99 %
KIN AND CARTA PLC1,4600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.