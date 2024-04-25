

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK) Thursday reported pre-tax income of 4.363 billion euros for the first quarter, higher than 4.062 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Net income, however, slightly declined to 3.103 billion euros from 3.173 billion euros last year. Earnings per share for the quarter was 2.51 euros.



Revenue for the quarter was 12.483 billion euros, marginally down from 12.534 billion last year.



The Board is expected to propose a dividend of 4.60-euro per share. The company also said it has finalized a share buyback programme of 1.05 billion euros on April 23.



Looking ahead, BNP Paribas sees 2 percent increase in full-year revenue compared with 46.9 billion euros last year, and net income to be more than last year's 11.2 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken