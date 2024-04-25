

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Schneider Electric SA (SBGSF.PK), a French digital automation and energy management firm, reported that its first quarter revenues were 8.61 billion euros, up 5.3% organic and up 1.3% on a reported basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Schneider Electric still projects organic growth in adjusted EBITA between 8 percent and 12 percent, and organic adjusted EBITA margin between 40 basis points to 60 basis points. This implies Adjusted EBITA margin of around 18.0 percent to 18.2 percent.



Annual revenue is expected to grow organically between 6 percent and 8 percent.



