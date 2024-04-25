

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported first quarter underlying sales growth of 4.4%, with volume growth increasing to 2.2%. Turnover was 15.0 billion euros, up 1.4%, with 2.0% impact from currency and 0.9% from net disposals.



Looking forward, the Group said its 2024 outlook is unchanged with underlying sales growth of 3% to 5% and a modest improvement in underlying operating margin.



'Unilever delivered improved volume growth in the first quarter. This was driven by our Power Brands which saw underlying sales growth of 6.1%, with strong performances from Dove, Knorr, Rexona and Sunsilk,' CEO stated.



