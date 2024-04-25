

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol, S.A. (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy and petrochemical company, Thursday posted net income of 969 million euros for the first quarter, 12.9 percent lower than the same period a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was 1.267 billion euros.



Net debt at the end of the first quarter was 3.901 billion euros, higher than 2.096 billion euros at the end of 2023, mainly due to higher investments and a temporary increase in working capital.



Additionally, the company's Board has proposed a capital reduction of 40 million shares, which is expected to be executed before the end of July 2024, through the cancellation of treasury stock.



