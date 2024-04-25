Entergy Corporation: Energy for a Better Future: Entergy's Environmental Stewardship

Entergy's performance report integrates a comprehensive overview of our 2023 achievements, including financial results with economic, environmental, governance, and social performance and impacts. Learn how we power life for all our stakeholders at performancereport.entergy.com.

Future generations depend on us

Our climate actions are driving our growth story and preparing us to deliver meaningful environmental, social and economic benefits to everyone we serve, now and in the future.

Entergy is continuing to transition our generation fleet in response to a high level of customer demand for low- to zero-carbon power to minimize the impact of a high level of anticipated growth and help customers meet their own decarbonization goals.

Our low emission rate has a ripple effect across the economy as other sectors electrify their energy needs to decarbonize their operations and processes; and as our emission rate continues to decrease, our positive impact on reducing carbon emissions across all sectors will increase. We also are evaluating opportunities to reduce emissions throughout our business in partnership with customers, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders.

Climate strategy

Entergy is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Our path assumes continued technology advancements and marries Entergy's climate objectives with those of our customers. In our journey to net-zero, we have several interim goals to measure our progress. In our 2022 Climate Report, we announced a new carbon-free energy capacity goal and broadened the boundary of our emission rate-based interim goal to include purchased power.

Milestones

Entergy expects to reach these interim goals on our path to net-zero emissions through investments in carbon-free and carbon-managed technologies. See details in the clean energy section and the renewable energy section of this report. The magnitude and timing of customer growth continues to shape our iterative planning process and has the ability to impact progress toward interim goals. Entergy will continue to report on projected milestones as our long-term plan continues to adapt to changing customer demand and market circumstances:

Carbon-free energy capacity of 50% by 2030.

Carbon dioxide emission rate reduction of 50% by 2030.

Increasing renewables

Our plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 could involve as much as 9 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2031.

Read the full report here.





