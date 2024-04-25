Europe's Premier Event for AI Returns to London For Two Days with Six Stages and More Than 300 Speakers

Designed for the business of AI, The AI Summit London is proud to announce it will return to Tobacco Dock for its 8th year. Part of London Tech Week, over the course of two days on 12 13 June, thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts, researchers and entrepreneurs will come together to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

"In almost a decade of hosting innovators and leaders in AI, our conference continues to transform theoretical discussions into practical and profitable applications," said Rory Crone, Director, Marketing, Applied Intelligence Group, Informa Tech. "The AI Summit London provides a hub of connectivity for business executive, data practitioner and technologist communities to solve the challenges surrounding AI, and present new ideas to the industry."

Taking the Headliners Stage, amongst others, will be Christyl Johnson, Deputy Center Director for Technology and Research Investments, NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, who will be sharing NASA's vision of harnessing technology to bring a sustainable human presence to Mars. On the AI at Scale Stage, expect to see Lord (Chris) Holmes of Richmond discussing how the right sized regulatory landscape can breed innovation and creativity for AI, whilst Matt Rodda, Shadow Minister for Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property, will debate whether the government is doing enough to regulate AI.

This year, The AI Summit London welcomes back IBM as a headline sponsor along with Z by HP. Additional sponsors include Italian Trade Agency, The Government of Canada, Intel, UiPath, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Nvidia, Accenture, and others. The Hackathon will be presented by Fetch.ai.

Attendees of The AI Summit London will gain access beyond the stage presentations with features designed to explore, watch and take part in, including:

The AI Expo: Explore future technology with immersive and hands-on demos and talks from the creators and vendors themselves.

Explore future technology with immersive and hands-on demos and talks from the creators and vendors themselves. VisionAIres Programme: Exclusive access to private discussions and presentations for VIP Access pass holders.

Exclusive access to private discussions and presentations for VIP Access pass holders. Solution Centres : Problem-solving workshops, led by experts, attended by business leaders, to discuss and come up with solutions for real-life AI in business challenges.

: Problem-solving workshops, led by experts, attended by business leaders, to discuss and come up with solutions for real-life AI in business challenges. Quantum Summit : Exploring how quantum technologies can (and do) deliver real business value.

: Exploring how quantum technologies can (and do) deliver real business value. The Hackathon : Watch the competition unfold as up-and-coming data scientists and developers solve challenges and demonstrate the growing scope of AI solutions.

: Watch the competition unfold as up-and-coming data scientists and developers solve challenges and demonstrate the growing scope of AI solutions. AI Authors' Corner : Connect with, and hear from, the esteemed writers of AI books plus get the chance to bag signed free copies!

: Connect with, and hear from, the esteemed writers of AI books plus get the chance to bag signed free copies! Networking: A range of opportunities to meet new faces and connect with existing contacts at The Networking Zone, The AI Summit Beer Garden, The Rooftop Party (for VIPs and Start-Ups), The Booth Crawl, and more.

Adjacent to The AI Summit London, a new offering "AI in Practice Training Programme" has been launched. Designed according to the Upskilling Framework from the UK Government's Office for Artificial Intelligence, training sessions will be taking place on 10th and 11th June. Produced for business professionals, the course teaches the skills necessary for the successful implementation of AI in enterprises. Interested participants can register here to secure their spots.

"Our community of AI professionals are passionate about providing platforms that bring everyone together to ensure that innovation, positive change and progress within business, and society, continue to happen. As AI rapidly develops, we look forward to showcasing our amazing sponsors, partners, and speakers who are at the forefront of changing the world," said Crone.

Passes are now available at www.london.theaisummit.com/passes-pricing and accommodate all needs from VIP Access to a London Tech Week bundle and the full access Delegate badge. Pricing increases after 30 April. To stay updated on the latest speakers, exhibitors and news, visit www.london.theaisummit.com for more information.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT LONDON

The AI Summit London brings together the most forward-thinking technologists and business professionals in the UK, Europe, and beyond to explore the real-world applications of AI. It's a two-day conference and all-round immersive experience that celebrates this emerging and transformative technology.

Taking over London's Tobacco Dock 12 13 June, 2024, the Summit provides an abundance of opportunities for AI-adopters to arm themselves with the contacts and expertise needed to ensure their next project is a success.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT SERIES

In 2016, at a time when AI conferences were geared towards research academia, Informa launched The AI Summit Series the first-ever conference and exhibition to explore what AI practically means for enterprises. Every year since then, we've gathered top executives and investors with technology specialists and data scientists from across the globe to network, learn and showcase ground-breaking technology solutions for business.

With the ninth edition flooring in 2024, our conference expo series has firmly established itself at the heart of the AI community with shows running in London, New York, Singapore, Cape Town, at Black Hat USA, Black Hat Europe and SecTor Canada.

