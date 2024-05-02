INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Hosts First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer Panel

Spin Master, ALDO, Toys R Us to join the educational content sharing critical insights on future trends and shifting consumer behavior.

Licensing Expo, the leading event dedicated to brand licensing and IP extension, launches a dedicated Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) panel to discuss key marketing priorities and critical consumer trends for the next 18-24 months. Convening leading brands across retail, entertainment, fashion, toys, sports, food and beverage and more, Licensing Expo will host the most influential thought leaders and executives to discuss the state of the industry and how to effectively engage customers in meaningful ways. (May 21-23, Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas).

CMO Talk: Unveiling the Future: Marketing Priorities and Consumer Trends in Licensing will draw from the unique perspectives of Chief Marketing Officers of three globally influential brands including Jeremy Tucker, Global Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Franchise, Spin Master, Alison Neill, Head of Global Brand Strategy at ALDO and Kimberly Miller, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Toys R Us, President of Toys R Us Studios. Set to take place from 12-12.45pm on Thursday May 23 as part of programming dedicated to the future of the industry, the panel will share their views on navigating consumer behavior, balancing generational needs, and the role of marketing & licensing in creating consumer demand.

"Our ongoing goal through educational content is to shine a light on new and innovative topics that play a pivotal role in driving success within the licensing industry," shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "As new generations gain buying power and the way we engage with consumers continues to evolve, it's crucial to bring these key decision makers together to share firsthand experiences into how to prepare for and capitalize on the future."

The panel will be moderated by Veronica Hart, Founder of HARTstring Entertainment and Chair Elect, Licensing International, who shares a wealth of experience spanning franchise planning, business development, strategic partnerships, retail and marketing through years leading Franchising Planning at Paramount and CBS Studios.

Clockwise from top left: Jeremy Tucker, Veronica Hart, Alison Neill, Kimberly Miller

"The CMO panel adds another unique perspective to the already impressive lineup of speakers at Licensing Expo," remarks Veronica Hart, Founder of HARTstring Entertainment and Chair Elect, Licensing International. "Focused content on topics like marketing, planning and forecasting is crucial as it serves as the foundation to effectively prepare for future success."

In the 2023 Influentials Report, 73% of License Global's readership surveyed selected "building authentic connections with the consumer" as the most important factor driving the industry forward, especially as it relates to marketing including "making thoughtful and targeted marketing campaigns" as a key area of focus.

Additional panel topics and speakers include Cracking the Licensing Code: Essential Basics for Strategic Partnerships, presented by Stu Seltzer, CEO of Seltzer Licensing Group, Exclusive Insights into the 2024 Global Licensing Industry Study with Maura Regan, the President of Licensing International and AI Strategy Simplified: Charting AI's Journey from Humble Beginnings to Technological Transformation, with Zack Kass, AI Futurist and former Head of Go to Market for OpenAI.

Retailers registered to attend the May 21-23 event include Amazon, Bershka, Build-A-Bear, Burlington Stores, GameStop, Hallmark Cards, Hot Topic, Inditex, Kohls, Lids, Lowes, Macy's, Miniso, Primark, Target, TikTok, TJX, Urban Outfitters, Walmart and more.

