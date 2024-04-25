Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
25 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 506.823p. The highest price paid per share was 512.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 500.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 512,353,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 795,142,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
