25.04.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

25 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 506.823p. The highest price paid per share was 512.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 500.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0239% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 512,353,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 795,142,345. Rightmove holds 11,558,107 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1072

502.000

16:20:00

265

502.000

16:19:10

652

502.000

16:19:10

652

502.000

16:19:10

1237

501.600

16:16:47

156

501.600

16:16:47

476

502.400

16:15:13

1072

502.400

16:15:13

270

502.800

16:13:05

147

502.800

16:13:05

800

502.800

16:13:05

256

502.800

16:13:05

1494

502.800

16:13:05

652

503.200

16:08:08

652

503.200

16:08:08

303

503.200

16:08:08

91

503.200

16:08:08

1480

503.000

16:08:08

1556

503.200

16:07:58

1160

501.400

16:03:28

987

501.000

16:01:37

400

501.000

16:01:37

376

501.000

16:01:00

652

501.000

16:01:00

429

501.000

16:01:00

1545

501.000

15:58:39

45

501.000

15:58:39

601

500.800

15:56:35

956

500.800

15:56:35

1564

502.200

15:52:12

1484

502.400

15:50:46

1537

501.800

15:46:11

1359

502.200

15:45:29

129

502.400

15:40:15

1368

502.400

15:40:15

709

503.200

15:38:52

229

503.200

15:38:52

365

503.200

15:38:29

338

503.600

15:35:00

1074

503.600

15:35:00

1374

505.000

15:32:20

392

504.800

15:30:16

933

504.800

15:30:16

1156

505.400

15:28:52

125

505.400

15:27:55

844

505.400

15:26:52

564

505.400

15:26:52

1560

505.200

15:25:13

1326

504.600

15:19:42

73

504.600

15:19:42

191

504.800

15:16:58

1296

504.800

15:16:58

1471

504.800

15:15:57

1547

504.200

15:12:00

1522

504.200

15:08:52

800

504.400

15:08:32

1342

504.400

15:05:45

1496

504.200

15:02:05

1407

504.400

14:59:59

190

503.600

14:56:23

1233

503.600

14:56:23

443

504.400

14:55:04

104

504.400

14:55:04

1020

504.400

14:55:04

1189

504.400

14:50:53

370

504.400

14:50:53

1295

505.200

14:48:15

1341

505.200

14:48:15

550

505.000

14:46:45

1352

505.000

14:46:45

600

505.200

14:45:53

827

503.800

14:40:04

615

503.800

14:40:04

1102

504.200

14:37:51

305

504.200

14:37:51

1413

504.600

14:36:33

1288

504.600

14:33:22

464

505.600

14:31:44

803

505.600

14:31:44

103

506.800

14:30:00

1400

506.800

14:30:00

1558

506.800

14:30:00

1531

506.800

14:24:34

1259

507.200

14:23:07

428

508.000

14:18:10

921

508.000

14:18:10

1241

508.200

14:12:50

200

508.200

14:12:50

104

508.400

14:07:46

1372

508.400

14:07:46

1330

508.600

14:07:14

882

508.400

14:02:46

479

508.400

14:02:46

1530

508.400

13:55:01

1063

508.600

13:53:38

473

508.600

13:53:38

1511

508.000

13:51:31

392

507.000

13:46:00

999

507.000

13:46:00

1493

508.200

13:39:55

557

509.800

13:36:08

137

509.800

13:36:08

800

509.800

13:36:08

1412

509.200

13:32:55

1445

510.200

13:30:58

1288

510.400

13:30:27

403

510.600

13:29:46

979

510.600

13:29:46

46

510.600

13:29:46

888

511.400

13:20:51

670

511.400

13:20:51

1514

512.200

13:11:27

700

512.400

13:00:00

782

512.400

13:00:00

1298

512.600

12:52:04

1285

512.000

12:47:16

1412

512.400

12:45:17

121

512.400

12:44:38

651

512.400

12:44:38

468

512.000

12:39:14

731

512.000

12:39:14

2

511.800

12:31:00

1342

512.200

12:29:55

1386

512.000

12:28:14

55

512.000

12:28:14

1434

510.400

12:24:15

1473

510.600

12:19:01

1571

510.800

12:18:50

375

509.800

12:07:00

1104

509.800

12:07:00

1487

509.800

12:00:27

1499

509.400

11:54:28

1333

509.400

11:43:05

13

509.800

11:40:37

1263

509.800

11:40:37

1328

509.800

11:25:49

1310

509.800

11:20:14

17

509.800

11:11:51

1523

509.800

11:11:51

691

510.000

11:01:40

767

510.000

11:01:40

599

510.400

10:58:39

860

510.400

10:58:39

1154

511.000

10:49:11

374

511.000

10:49:11

1391

511.200

10:48:51

652

510.800

10:44:20

324

510.800

10:44:20

1479

510.600

10:40:10

1069

510.600

10:31:32

483

510.600

10:31:32

1569

509.800

10:19:13

1169

511.400

10:17:03

348

511.400

10:17:03

1454

510.800

10:10:45

67

509.800

10:07:10

1231

509.800

10:07:10

1531

510.400

10:00:57

1383

510.400

09:53:15

328

510.400

09:51:38

1150

510.400

09:51:38

1468

510.600

09:42:35

990

510.800

09:41:32

517

510.800

09:41:32

78

510.200

09:37:30

1400

510.200

09:37:30

1460

510.000

09:32:45

102

510.200

09:31:00

1279

510.200

09:31:00

1400

510.200

09:28:36

32

510.200

09:28:36

1103

509.800

09:24:36

166

509.800

09:24:36

811

510.200

09:17:22

600

510.200

09:17:22

50

510.600

09:14:00

1312

510.600

09:14:00

1428

510.600

09:07:48

871

511.400

08:59:02

423

511.400

08:59:02

1557

511.800

08:58:55

1384

510.400

08:55:33

1295

508.600

08:52:33

1406

508.800

08:52:10

1492

508.000

08:41:28

29

506.200

08:37:30

1512

506.200

08:37:30

1329

506.400

08:35:50

119

506.400

08:35:50

1607

504.800

08:30:55

1362

505.800

08:30:50

1523

503.000

08:25:15

1466

501.000

08:23:02

1351

501.600

08:18:00

1510

502.200

08:15:15

194

502.200

08:15:15

1105

502.200

08:15:15

1397

501.600

08:13:05

1450

501.000

08:10:08

1549

500.200

08:05:28

1487

501.200

08:04:17

1259

502.200

08:04:03

673

502.800

08:03:53

742

502.800

08:02:33

1377

503.800

08:01:04

1378

505.600

08:01:00


