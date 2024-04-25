RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Thursday reported first-quarter revenues of 15.73 billion euros, up 4.8% from 15.00 billion euros last year. Revenues were up 4.2% on a like-for-like basis.
Concessions rose 6.6% to 2.35 billion euros, while Vinci Energies gained 5 percent to 4.62 billion euros and Vinci Construction increased 3.9% to 7.00 billion euros.
In France, revenue amounted to 7.07 billion euros, up 4.1% on an actual basis and up 4.0% like-for-like. Outside France revenues were 8.67 billion euros, up 5.4% on an actual basis and 4.5% like-for-like.
