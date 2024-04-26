

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK), German steel and engineering major, and the EP Corporate Group a.s. or EPCG, announced on Friday that they have agreed on EPCG's acquisition of a 20 percent stake in Thyssenkrupp's steel business.



The closing of the transaction is scheduled for this financial year, the companies said.



In addition, the two companies are in talks for an additional 30 percent acquisition of the steel business by EPCG to form a 50:50 joint venture.



