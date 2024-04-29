Anzeige
Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2024 Result

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company earned $527,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2024 compared to $845,000 (or $0.30 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2023.

Year-end 2023 market expectation for timely and extensive Federal Reserve Bank monetary policy easing, which would materially benefit the Company's overall financial condition and performance, has diminished thus far in 2024. Undistributed earnings at first quarter-end 2024 were $786,000 which, subject to regional Federal Reserve Bank non-objection, provides as needed carryover capacity to augment 2024 dividend declarations. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at March 31, 2024 were 24.32%, 24.80%, 13.78% and 24.32% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,363,000 and total risk-based capital was $58,482,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nation-wide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated interest rates. The Company's first quarter-end 2024 asset quality remained exceptionally strong as evidenced by no loan delinquencies, no non-accrual loans and no other real estate owned. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 84.5% of total deposits at first quarter-end 2024 which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Overhead costs in 2024 reflect optimum staffing to sustain operational continuity in the community branch banking office network along with area specific sales team focus.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 467,957 shares, or 16.36% on March 31, 2024.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2024, the Company employed 82 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty one (31) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, March 31,
2024 2023 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
 $2,766 $4,274 $4,306
Interest bearing deposits with banks
 1,830 1,172 1,068
Cash and Cash Equivalents
 4,596 5,446 5,374

Securities available for sale
 157,498 161,832 174,661
Restricted investments in bank stock
 1,025 1,244 1,018

Loans
 191,151 192,812 198,466
Allowance for credit losses
 (1,120) (1,162) (1,535)
Net loans
 190,031 191,650 196,931

Premises and equipment
 2,906 2,866 2,535
Accrued Interest receivable
 2,521 2,199 2,672
Investment in life insurance
 18,672 18,534 18,121
Other Assets
 7,668 6,848 7,390

Total assets
 $384,917 $390,619 $408,702

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
 $157,567 156,767 $163,477
Interest bearing
 169,758 170,508 187,481
Total deposits
 327,325 327,275 350,958

Short-term borrowings
 21,633 25,317 20,076
Other liabilities
 1,783 1,891 1,561
Total liabilities
 350,741 354,483 372,595

Shareholders' equity
Common stock, par value $2 per share;
10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000
shares issued; 2,860,953 shares
outstanding in 2024 and 2023
 7,200 7,200 7,200
Retained earnings
 62,928 63,145 63,174
Accumulated other comprehensive income
 (23,408) (21,665) (21,723)
Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares
in 2024 and 2023
 (12,544) (12,544) (12,544)
Total shareholders' equity
 34,176 36,136 36,107

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 $384,917 $390,619 $408,702

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, March 31,
2024 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
 $2,058 $2,054
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
 1,137 1,175
Exempt from federal income taxes
 417 518
Other
 42 30
Total Interest income
 3,654 3,777

INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
 60 38
Interest on short-term borrowings
 369 215
Total Interest expense
 429 253

NET INTEREST INCOME
 3,225 3,524
CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES
 (39) -

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES
 3,264 3,524

OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Asset management and trust income
 352 337
Service charges on deposit accounts
 152 156
Net Security gains
 3 -
Income from investment in life insurance
 130 126
Other income
 54 50
Total other operating income
 691 669

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
 1,991 1,896
Net occupancy expense
 231 214
Furniture and equipment
 141 126
Pennsylvania shares tax
 77 73
Legal and professional
 131 126
FDIC Insurance
 46 31
Other expenses
 809 822
Total other operating expenses
 3,426 3,288

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
 529 905
Income tax expense
 2 60

Net income
 $527 $845

Average Shares Outstanding
 2,860,953 2,860,953

Earnings Per Share
 $0.18 $0.30

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
