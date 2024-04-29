Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2024 Result

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company earned $527,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2024 compared to $845,000 (or $0.30 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2023.

Year-end 2023 market expectation for timely and extensive Federal Reserve Bank monetary policy easing, which would materially benefit the Company's overall financial condition and performance, has diminished thus far in 2024. Undistributed earnings at first quarter-end 2024 were $786,000 which, subject to regional Federal Reserve Bank non-objection, provides as needed carryover capacity to augment 2024 dividend declarations. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at March 31, 2024 were 24.32%, 24.80%, 13.78% and 24.32% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,363,000 and total risk-based capital was $58,482,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nation-wide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated interest rates. The Company's first quarter-end 2024 asset quality remained exceptionally strong as evidenced by no loan delinquencies, no non-accrual loans and no other real estate owned. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 84.5% of total deposits at first quarter-end 2024 which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Overhead costs in 2024 reflect optimum staffing to sustain operational continuity in the community branch banking office network along with area specific sales team focus.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 467,957 shares, or 16.36% on March 31, 2024.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2024, the Company employed 82 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty one (31) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 2,766 $ 4,274 $ 4,306 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,830 1,172 1,068 Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,596 5,446 5,374

Securities available for sale 157,498 161,832 174,661 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,025 1,244 1,018

Loans 191,151 192,812 198,466 Allowance for credit losses (1,120 ) (1,162 ) (1,535 ) Net loans 190,031 191,650 196,931

Premises and equipment 2,906 2,866 2,535 Accrued Interest receivable 2,521 2,199 2,672 Investment in life insurance 18,672 18,534 18,121 Other Assets 7,668 6,848 7,390

Total assets $ 384,917 $ 390,619 $ 408,702

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 157,567 156,767 $ 163,477 Interest bearing 169,758 170,508 187,481 Total deposits 327,325 327,275 350,958

Short-term borrowings 21,633 25,317 20,076 Other liabilities 1,783 1,891 1,561 Total liabilities 350,741 354,483 372,595

Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,928 63,145 63,174 Accumulated other comprehensive income (23,408 ) (21,665 ) (21,723 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2024 and 2023 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 34,176 36,136 36,107

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 384,917 $ 390,619 $ 408,702

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,058 $ 2,054 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,137 1,175 Exempt from federal income taxes 417 518 Other 42 30 Total Interest income 3,654 3,777

INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 60 38 Interest on short-term borrowings 369 215 Total Interest expense 429 253

NET INTEREST INCOME 3,225 3,524 CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES (39 ) -

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,264 3,524

OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 352 337 Service charges on deposit accounts 152 156 Net Security gains 3 - Income from investment in life insurance 130 126 Other income 54 50 Total other operating income 691 669

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,991 1,896 Net occupancy expense 231 214 Furniture and equipment 141 126 Pennsylvania shares tax 77 73 Legal and professional 131 126 FDIC Insurance 46 31 Other expenses 809 822 Total other operating expenses 3,426 3,288

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 529 905 Income tax expense 2 60

Net income $ 527 $ 845

Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953

Earnings Per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.30

