Sustainable Performance Forum 24 to take place in Houston, Texas from May 1 to May 3

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, will host its Enablon Sustainable Performance Forum (SPF) 24 in Houston, Texas from May 1 to May 3. The event will focus on the latest innovations and best practices in Environment, Health and Safety (EHS), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Control of Work, and Operational Excellence.

SPF 24 participants will have the opportunity to hear from Wolters Kluwer experts alongside other industry leaders, including speakers from EY, Georgia Power and Cummins Inc. Key panel topics will include: The Future of EHS through the lens of ESG; Innovation in Safety Beyond Incident Management; and Building Operational Excellence for Resilient Organizations.

Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Enablon, Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG said: "We are delighted to welcome key decision makers across EHS, ESG and Operations to SPF 24. This has been a milestone year for our industry as we see greater integration across ESG and EHS, the rise of the significance of Control of Work, and the adoption of truly transformative technologies to drive innovation and excellence in our industry. We look forward to discussing these significant themes, amongst others, with the SPF community in May."

SPF is an annual event developed and organized by Enablon, part of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG). Enablon is committed to continuous innovation of its client offering, which enables leaders to manage risk, drive sustainability and boost productivity across the entire value chain. Enablon recently announced a further update to its solutions through its Enablon Vision Platform service pack 4 release, including enhanced functionality for clients implementing its Control of Work solution.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

