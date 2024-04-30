Mastercard Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Girls4Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Mastercard

Yesterday marked a monumental milestone as we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Girls4Tech at the NYSE. With over 7 million girls empowered across 65 countries to date, Girls4Tech continues to redefine the landscape of STEM education.

Witnessing Susan Warner, Michael Miebach, Zainab Ibrahim, and our inspiring young participants ring the closing bell reaffirmed the transformative power of empowering girls worldwide with knowledge and opportunities.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

