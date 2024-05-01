

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved INGREZZA Sprinkle (valbenazine) capsules, a new oral granules formulation of INGREZZA (valbenazine) capsules prescribed for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) said in a statement.



INGREZZA SPRINKLE provides an alternative administration option for those who experience dysphagia or have difficulty swallowing.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval was based on chemistry, manufacturing, and controls information and data demonstrating the bioequivalence and tolerability of INGREZZA Sprinkle compared to INGREZZA capsules.



