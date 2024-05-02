

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L), a provider of business process services, Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer Tim Weller has informed his intention to retire in August 2024. Subsequently, the company named Pablo Andres as the new finance chief, who will be joining the firm on July 15.



Andres, who has been the CFO of Ventient Energy S.à r.l. for the last three years, comes with extensive experience in senior finance executive roles across a variety of sectors with companies directly comparable with Capita.



