"Special Situation"-Aktie mit Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial im heißesten Rohstoff-Markt
Dow Jones News
02.05.2024 | 19:31
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Samba Digital, Inc: 2023 FINAL ACCOUNTS - 2023 Revenue: +44% - 2023 Net profit: +76% - Acceleration of commercial growth in Q1 2024

DJ Samba Digital, Inc: 2023 FINAL ACCOUNTS - 2023 Revenue: +44% - 2023 Net profit: +76% - Acceleration of commercial growth in Q1 2024 

Samba Digital, Inc 
Samba Digital, Inc: 2023 FINAL ACCOUNTS - 2023 Revenue: +44% - 2023 Net profit: +76% - Acceleration of commercial 
growth in Q1 2024 
02-May-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
2023 FINAL ACCOUNTS 
 
2023 Revenue: +44% - 2023 Net profit: +76% 
Acceleration of commercial growth in Q1 2024 
 
 
 
Lisbon (Portugal) - May 2, 2024 - 1800: Samba Digital, a global player in sports marketing, announces strong growth 
with its final accounts for 2023 
 
 
The final accounts for 2023, audited by the Statutory Auditors and published with the CMVM (Lisbon Stock Exchange 
Regulatory Authority), are as follows: 
 
 
 
Audited totals in EURM 
           12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Variation 
Revenue        5.55    3.86    +44% 
Operating profit   1.56    0.89    +74% 
Operating margin   28.1%   23.1%   +5.0% 
Net profit      1.23    0.70    +76% 
Net margin      22.1%   18.1%   +3.0%.

These results have varied little from the preliminary version released on February 28, reflecting the strong financial performance of Samba Digital.

Continued Growth in Q1 of 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, Samba Digital's activity grew with a 52% increase in revenue to EUR1.87M, confirming the previous forecast of an annual revenue for 2024 of around EUR10M, based on an even EUR/USD exchange. ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest English football clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea.), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco.), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli.), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich.) and, since 2022, the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB.

Contacts: 

Business: 
                    Financial Communication: 
Frédéric FAUSSER 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com   Gilles BROQUELET 
                     gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Samba Digital - PR Résultats 2023 définitifs - 02.05.2024 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     PTDGL0AM0003 
AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID: 1894595 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1894595 02-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

