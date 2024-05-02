DJ Samba Digital, Inc: 2023 FINAL ACCOUNTS - 2023 Revenue: +44% - 2023 Net profit: +76% - Acceleration of commercial growth in Q1 2024

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: 2023 FINAL ACCOUNTS - 2023 Revenue: +44% - 2023 Net profit: +76% - Acceleration of commercial growth in Q1 2024 02-May-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE 2023 FINAL ACCOUNTS 2023 Revenue: +44% - 2023 Net profit: +76% Acceleration of commercial growth in Q1 2024 Lisbon (Portugal) - May 2, 2024 - 1800: Samba Digital, a global player in sports marketing, announces strong growth with its final accounts for 2023 The final accounts for 2023, audited by the Statutory Auditors and published with the CMVM (Lisbon Stock Exchange Regulatory Authority), are as follows: Audited totals in EURM 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Variation Revenue 5.55 3.86 +44% Operating profit 1.56 0.89 +74% Operating margin 28.1% 23.1% +5.0% Net profit 1.23 0.70 +76% Net margin 22.1% 18.1% +3.0%.

These results have varied little from the preliminary version released on February 28, reflecting the strong financial performance of Samba Digital.

Continued Growth in Q1 of 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, Samba Digital's activity grew with a 52% increase in revenue to EUR1.87M, confirming the previous forecast of an annual revenue for 2024 of around EUR10M, based on an even EUR/USD exchange. ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest English football clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea.), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco.), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli.), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich.) and, since 2022, the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services.

Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments.

Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB.

