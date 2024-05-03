Alta Global Group: Alta Global Showcases the Proven Success of its Warrior Training Program to Drive New Gym Memberships

Alta's Warrior Training Program played a pivotal role in transforming SBG Ireland into a premier martial arts destination

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE American:MMA), a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the landscape of martial arts and combat sports training, highlighted the exceptional success of its partnership with SBG Ireland, spearheaded by Alta co-founder John Kavanagh. This collaboration, initiated in 2017, has transformed SBG Ireland into a top martial arts destination in Dublin and beyond.

Former Two-Division UFC Champion Conor McGregor joins some Alta Warrior Training Program participants at SBG Ireland.

Prior to implementing the Alta Warrior Training Program, SBG Ireland, the home of renowned MMA coach John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor, struggled to attract non-professional athletes. This changed dramatically with the introduction of the Alta Warrior Training Program, which has since brought over 700 new members to the gym.

"The Alta Warrior Training Program has been instrumental in transforming SBG Ireland into a premier martial arts destination," says Kavanagh, co-founder of Alta and owner of SBG Ireland. "It not only elevated our gym's status but also broadened our appeal beyond aspiring fighters, attracting a new wave of enthusiasts eager to explore martial arts for the first time."

The success of the Warrior Training Program extends beyond SBG Ireland's flagship location in Inchicore. Today, the program operates in multiple gyms across Ireland, including SBG Charlestown, Drogheda, Clonmel, and Cork, further demonstrating its effectiveness and appeal.

Designed as a 20-week course, Alta's Warrior Training Program caters to all fitness and experience levels, offering training by top coaches in various martial arts disciplines. The program culminates in a sanctioned amateur MMA fight night, providing a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their skills in front of a live audience.

"We're proud to have played a pivotal role in SBG Ireland's success story," says Nick Langton, founder and CEO of Alta. "The Warrior Training Program exemplifies our commitment to empowering individuals to unleash their full potential in the world of combat sports. We look forward to continuing our partnership with SBG Ireland and expanding our reach to inspire even more martial arts enthusiasts."

With some programs at SBG Ireland hosting over 100 participants per Warrior Training Program, SBG Ireland has significantly outperformed the average participation rates and gross revenue from Alta programs globally, which over the last three fiscal years has averaged 24 participants per program and an average $24,000 gross revenue per program.

Built on the proven unit economics from established Alta programs, Alta recently launched additional in-gym and on-line membership tiers to drive higher potential revenues per active gym and increase member retention. These new membership tiers have had the effect of increasing Alta's target potential revenue per active gym from $48,000 per annum to $88,000 per annum. Alta's network currently encompasses partnerships with over 500 gyms, representing a fraction of the total martial arts and combat sports gym landscape, which stands at 45,000 establishments.

