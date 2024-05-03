Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises Guidance Following Acquisition

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)
Company Announcement no. 8/2024 (May 03, 2024)
*Contains inside information
Following the acquisition of the Tivola Portfolio Trophy Games updates the Guidance for the financial year 2024.
The acquisition impacts the guidance for the year for Trophy Games adding 3m DKK to revenue, 2m DKK to EBITDA, and 1m DKK EBT.
New financial guidance 2024:
|Revenue
|DKK 66m - 74m
|EBITDA
|DKK 16m - 20m
|EBT
|DKK 6m - 9m
Old Guidance (April 4th 2024):
|Revenue
|DKK 63m - 71m
|EBITDA
|DKK 14m - 18m
|EBT
|DKK 5m - 8m
Old Guidance (November 2023):
|Revenue
|DKK 59m - 68m
|EBITDA
|DKK 11m - 15m
|EBT
|DKK 2m - 6m
Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
Attachments
Trophy Games Raises Guidance Following Acquisition
SOURCE: Trophy Games Development
View the original press release on accesswire.com