Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises Guidance Following Acquisition

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)

*Contains inside information

Following the acquisition of the Tivola Portfolio Trophy Games updates the Guidance for the financial year 2024.

The acquisition impacts the guidance for the year for Trophy Games adding 3m DKK to revenue, 2m DKK to EBITDA, and 1m DKK EBT.

New financial guidance 2024:

Revenue DKK 66m - 74m EBITDA DKK 16m - 20m EBT DKK 6m - 9m

Old Guidance (April 4th 2024):

Revenue DKK 63m - 71m EBITDA DKK 14m - 18m EBT DKK 5m - 8m

Old Guidance (November 2023):