Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H7
Frankfurt
03.05.24
08:06 Uhr
0,860 Euro
-0,045
-4,97 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2024 | 13:50
Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Raises Guidance Following Acquisition

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Trophy Games Development (STO:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 8/2024 (May 03, 2024)

*Contains inside information

Following the acquisition of the Tivola Portfolio Trophy Games updates the Guidance for the financial year 2024.

The acquisition impacts the guidance for the year for Trophy Games adding 3m DKK to revenue, 2m DKK to EBITDA, and 1m DKK EBT.

New financial guidance 2024:

RevenueDKK 66m - 74m
EBITDADKK 16m - 20m
EBTDKK 6m - 9m

Old Guidance (April 4th 2024):

RevenueDKK 63m - 71m
EBITDADKK 14m - 18m
EBTDKK 5m - 8m

Old Guidance (November 2023):

RevenueDKK 59m - 68m
EBITDADKK 11m - 15m
EBTDKK 2m - 6m

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments
Trophy Games Raises Guidance Following Acquisition

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on accesswire.com

