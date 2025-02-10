TROPHY GAMES Development A/S: Trophy Games Update: Strong Launch for Truck Manager

Strong Organic Growth & Market Potential

Truck Manager has significantly outperformed expectations since launching on Google Play in October 2024, consistently achieving over 30,000 daily organic installs, peaking at nearly 50,000. This makes it the most organically downloaded title in our Transport Series.

Retention trends indicate strong potential despite an early launch before key features were fully implemented. In Western markets, Truck Manager achieves a Day 1 retention of 25%, narrowing the gap with Airline Manager (30%). Targeted marketing tests in Poland and Italy showed even stronger results, with Day 1 retention at 40% and superior five-day retention compared to Airline Manager. These marketing tests are supported by similarly strong results in the first few days after the global iOS release three days ago.

Strategic Focus & Monetization Potential

The game is already generating DKK 500,000 per month from organic Android users, despite only one-third of planned monetization features being live. As additional key features roll out, revenue is expected to grow substantially. Optimization efforts will focus on newer devices and high-speed internet regions to maximize engagement and revenue.

Key Milestones Ahead

March-April: More feature-ready and the start of small-scale marketing campaigns to refine user acquisition strategies.

End of H1 2025: Completion of core features, enabling a major marketing push.

Vision for H2 2025 With continued feature development, strategic marketing, and refined monetization, Truck Manager is positioned to surpass Airline Manager as our top title. Our commitment remains to optimizing the player experience and unlocking the game's full revenue potential.

