Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Welcomes ATP as New Institutional Investor Following Share Acquisition from Johnny Laursen

Trophy Games Development A/S (CPH:TGAMES)("Trophy Games") announces that early investor Johnny Laursen (BENJAMIN CAPITAL ApS) has sold approximately 10.5% of the shares in Trophy Games to the Danish pension fund ATP, marking ATP's entry as the company's first institutional investor.

Johnny Laursen, who has been part of Trophy Games' journey since 2006 as an investor, shared the following statement regarding the transaction:

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Søren Gleie and the entire Trophy Games team for an amazing journey over the past 19 years. Today, I have chosen to sell about two-thirds of my shares in Trophy Games to ATP.

My decision to sell shares is not due to a lack of belief in Trophy Games' potential - on the contrary, I see significant potential in the company. The reason for my decision is that my daily focus is dedicated to my other business, Turf Tank, where I have chosen to invest my time and resources.

Trophy Games was created and is driven by a passion for gaming, and Søren and the team have successfully developed highly profitable niche products with strong longevity and a very loyal user base.

I wish Trophy Games continued progress and success in the years to come."

Johnny Laursen has always held the role of a passive investor in Trophy Games and has never been considered an insider under applicable regulations.

CEO Søren Gleie commented on the transaction:

"We are very pleased to welcome ATP as a shareholder in Trophy Games. Having ATP join as our first institutional investor is a significant milestone for the company. Their long-term approach and strong reputation are a great match for our vision and strategy, and we look forward to their support as we continue to grow and develop our business."

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments

Trophy Games Welcomes ATP as New Institutional Investor Following Share Acquisition from Johnny Laursen

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire