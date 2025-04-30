Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A3CQX2 | ISIN: DK0061537206
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:02 Uhr
0,974 Euro
-0,010
-1,02 %
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2025 13:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Opens Pre-registration for Farm Manager

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES) - Copenhagen, Denmark - April 30, 2025 - Trophy Games Development A/S (Nasdaq First North GM Copenhagen: TGAMES) is excited to announce that our latest original mobile title, Farm Manager, has officially entered pre-registration on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Acceptance into preregistration - a status reserved for a select few apps - signals not just a major milestone for the game, but a clear vote of confidence in its quality and potential from the world's largest mobile platforms.

A Deep and Strategic Farming Simulator - Built From the Ground Up

Unlike traditional casual farming games, Farm Manager is a full-fledged simulation experience , designed from the ground up by Trophy Games as an original IP. The game invites players to build a vast farming empire , managing everything from crop cycles and livestock breeding to workforce logistics, financial optimization, and technological upgrades.

It delivers a level of depth, realism, and "nerdiness" rarely seen in mobile farming titles - something fans of our Xombat-powered simulation games will instantly recognize and appreciate. If you've enjoyed the in-depth management of games like Shipping Manager , Train Manager , or Airline Manager , you'll feel right at home.

Strategic Highlights

Launching Farm Manager represents a key step in Trophy Games' continued push to lead the market in high-complexity simulation gaming on mobile. Highlights include:

  • Fully original IP developed internally by Trophy Games

  • Hardcore simulation appeal with proven player retention models

  • Cross-market potential for both mid-core and simulation audiences

  • Apple & Google pre-launch approval , signaling quality and monetization readiness

Being accepted into pre-registration is a notable achievement - only a small fraction of titles are granted this status, making it a strong indicator of platform support and visibility leading up to launch.

Cinematic Trailer

https://youtu.be/MARqmSlC4tQ

Experience the scale and ambition of Farm Manager in our brand-new cinematic teaser. It captures the player's journey from humble farmland to high-tech agribusiness powerhouse.

Preregistration Links

Players can now preregister and get early rewards at launch:

  • https://apps.apple.com/dk/app/farm-manager-2025/id6739125379

  • https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trophygames.farmmanager&hl=en

These preregistration phases will drive wishlist volume, build community awareness, and allow us to fine-tune launch marketing based on early user engagement.

Next Steps Before Launch

With preregistration secured, our roadmap focuses on:

  • LiveOps and monetization balancing

  • Final polishing and QA cycles

  • Soft launch testing in select markets

  • Global marketing activation

We expect a full global launch later in the summer of 2025.

Thank you for your continued trust and support. More updates will follow as we approach launch.

Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Image Attachments
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG1
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG2
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG3
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG4
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG5
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG6
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG7
Farm Screenshots AB5 9 16 1080x1920 ENG8

Attachments
Trophy Games Opens Pre-registration for Farm Manager

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trophy-games-opens-pre-registration-for-farm-manager-1021632

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
