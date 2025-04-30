Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Opens Pre-registration for Farm Manager

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2025 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES) - Copenhagen, Denmark - April 30, 2025 - Trophy Games Development A/S (Nasdaq First North GM Copenhagen: TGAMES) is excited to announce that our latest original mobile title, Farm Manager, has officially entered pre-registration on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Acceptance into preregistration - a status reserved for a select few apps - signals not just a major milestone for the game, but a clear vote of confidence in its quality and potential from the world's largest mobile platforms.
A Deep and Strategic Farming Simulator - Built From the Ground Up
Unlike traditional casual farming games, Farm Manager is a full-fledged simulation experience , designed from the ground up by Trophy Games as an original IP. The game invites players to build a vast farming empire , managing everything from crop cycles and livestock breeding to workforce logistics, financial optimization, and technological upgrades.
It delivers a level of depth, realism, and "nerdiness" rarely seen in mobile farming titles - something fans of our Xombat-powered simulation games will instantly recognize and appreciate. If you've enjoyed the in-depth management of games like Shipping Manager , Train Manager , or Airline Manager , you'll feel right at home.
Strategic Highlights
Launching Farm Manager represents a key step in Trophy Games' continued push to lead the market in high-complexity simulation gaming on mobile. Highlights include:
Fully original IP developed internally by Trophy Games
Hardcore simulation appeal with proven player retention models
Cross-market potential for both mid-core and simulation audiences
Apple & Google pre-launch approval , signaling quality and monetization readiness
Being accepted into pre-registration is a notable achievement - only a small fraction of titles are granted this status, making it a strong indicator of platform support and visibility leading up to launch.
Cinematic Trailer
https://youtu.be/MARqmSlC4tQ
Experience the scale and ambition of Farm Manager in our brand-new cinematic teaser. It captures the player's journey from humble farmland to high-tech agribusiness powerhouse.
Preregistration Links
Players can now preregister and get early rewards at launch:
https://apps.apple.com/dk/app/farm-manager-2025/id6739125379
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trophygames.farmmanager&hl=en
These preregistration phases will drive wishlist volume, build community awareness, and allow us to fine-tune launch marketing based on early user engagement.
Next Steps Before Launch
With preregistration secured, our roadmap focuses on:
LiveOps and monetization balancing
Final polishing and QA cycles
Soft launch testing in select markets
Global marketing activation
We expect a full global launch later in the summer of 2025.
Thank you for your continued trust and support. More updates will follow as we approach launch.
Contacts
Trophy Games Development A/S
Søren Gleie, CEO
Office (+45) 7172 7573
Email: soren@trophy-games.com
Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF
John Norden
Email: jn@nordencef.dk
A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark
About Us
Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!
