Trophy Games Development: Trophy Games Announces Share Buyback Program

Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 21/2025 (April 10, 2025)

*Contains Inside Information*

The Board of Directors of Trophy Games Development A/S has decided to initiate a share buyback program, utilizing the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025. This program is valid until the next annual general meeting and allows for the repurchase of shares up to a total nominal value of 10% of the share capital, at the prevailing market price, with a permissible deviation of up to 10%.

Purpose

The share buyback program complements the company's dividend policy and aims to optimize the capital structure.

Time Frame and Buyback Terms

The share buyback program will be executed from 11 April 2025 until the close of trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the day of the 2025 Annual General Meeting. During this period, Trophy Games Development A/S intends to repurchase shares up to a maximum value of DKK 5 million.

Danske Bank A/S has been appointed as the lead manager for the program and will make independent trading decisions to execute the buyback within the specified parameters.

Disclosure

The company will publish announcements of all transactions under the program on a monthly basis and at the program's conclusion.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games is a data- and business-driven game company with a no-bullshit mentality. We build games around real-world interests to immerse players in their passion online!

Attachments

Trophy Games Announces Share Buyback Program

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire