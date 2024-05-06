

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Biocartis, a molecular diagnostics company, Monday announced expansion of its partnership with Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) in the Middle East and North Africa (MEA) region to improve availability of RAS biomarker testing for colorectal cancer patients.



RAS biomarker testing, which is not readily available in all parts of the world, is used to determine whether colorectal cancer is positive for KRAS or NRAS gene mutation thereby helping oncologists to take timely treatment decisions.



Biocartis' Idylla KRAS Mutation Test and Idylla NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test rapidly determine the RAS biomarker status in mCRC tumor tissue samples. Biocartis Idylla Platform is easy to use, and can be deployed in any user setting.



More than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer, are reported annually.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken