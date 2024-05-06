Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Copperstone Resources AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Copperstone Resources AB, LEI: 5299004NWV90GIWSWQ04 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: COPP SE0021148160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Copperstone reason: Resources AB on May 6, 2024 at 13:17 CEST -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13:35 CEST followed by continuous trading trading from 13:45 CET, May 6, 2024 from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0021752276, SE0021752284, SE0021752292, SE0021752300, instrument SE0021752318, SE0021752326, SE0021760626, SE0021762655, s: SE0021768108, GB00BQRHST01, GB00BQRQJT43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB