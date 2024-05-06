Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2024 | 13:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Copperstone Resources AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:   Copperstone Resources AB, LEI: 5299004NWV90GIWSWQ04        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument: COPP SE0021148160                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Copperstone    
 reason:   Resources AB on May 6, 2024 at 13:17 CEST             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous  The opening auction starts at 13:35 CEST followed by continuous  
 trading   trading from 13:45 CET, May 6, 2024                
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   SE0021752276, SE0021752284, SE0021752292, SE0021752300,      
 instrument  SE0021752318, SE0021752326, SE0021760626, SE0021762655,      
s:      SE0021768108, GB00BQRHST01, GB00BQRQJT43             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50            
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
