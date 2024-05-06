Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2024 Results

Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, May 10, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=RtjMIe51

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires: In London In New York Cablevisión Holding S.A Jasford IR Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

www.cvh.com.ar Alex Money Tel: +44 20 3289 5300 Email: alex@jasford.com Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047 Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevisión Holding S.A

