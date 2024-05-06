Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWRS | ISIN: US12687E1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.05.2024 | 22:26
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, May 10, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=RtjMIe51

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:

In London

In New York
Cablevisión Holding S.A

Jasford IR

Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

Alex Money

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

Email: alex@jasford.com

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevisión Holding S.A



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.