Xactly Corporation: Xactly Appoints Sam Zayed As Chief Revenue Officer

Zayed to Drive Profitability and Growth for the Company in 2024

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that Sam Zayed is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Zayed will lead Xactly's global efforts to increase profitability and enhance operating efficiency for the world's top sales and revenue organizations.

With over two decades of experience, Zayed is a global sales leader with a proven track record in growing revenue for successful technology companies, both private and public. Zayed has a deep understanding of the software industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading field teams across Sales, Customer Success, Professional Services, Partner, Marketing and Operations. As the new CRO, Zayed will help accelerate the company's current momentum by driving revenue and growth in Xactly's key markets.

"Xactly is honored to have Sam join our leadership bench," said Arnab Mishra, Xactly CEO. "His experience and track record transforming tech and revenue organizations is the perfect match for the CRO of Xactly. We're excited to have him here to drive growth and help lead our company into its next era."

Prior to joining Xactly, he was CRO at Sendbird and Conga where he led teams that managed and delivered hundreds of millions in annual revenues. As SVP of Sales at Apptio, Sam's customer acquisition, renewal and leadership success played a key role in the company's Nasdaq IPO and eventual privatization by Vista Private Equity.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company that is leading the AI transformation for the revenue and customer organizations," said Zayed. "The existing leadership team is a group of highly talented and passionate individuals that I couldn't be more excited to call colleagues."

To learn more about Zayed's ambitions for Xactly this year, you can read his blog post. For more information about Xactly, visit https://www.xactlycorp.com/.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for finance, revenue, compensation, and sales leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Brianna Ary

PAN Communications

Xactly@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Xactly Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com